The Langdon Blades junior gold hockey again took to the road to play three games in western North Dakota and eastern Montana the weekend of January 18-19. They came back to beat Richand 6-5, lost at Watford City 6-2 then got beat in overtime 5-4 at Crosby. After the weekend, the Blades league record now stands at 6-5 on the season. After they hosted the same three teams above at Dakota Spirit Arena January 24-26, they will next play February 8 at 5:00pm in their final home league game of the season versus Northwood.
In their games out west, the Blades had a fun game versus Richland to start the trip off. Langdon got the contest off to a great start with two first period goals by Andy Muhs and Hunter Feil to take a two goal lead. Assists for both goals were credited to Sid Ullyott. The Rangers came back to tie the game at two with a goal late in the first and early in the second period. Things went back and forth through the rest of the second, with Sid and Peyton Ullyott lighting the lamp in the second frame with Feil getting an assist on the first goal. With the score tied at three going into the third, Peyton Ullyott then Feil each scored to make it a two goal game. Richland scored with under a minute left but could not get the tying goal in the net. Logan Harder got the win in the net with 29 saves, and the Rangers outshot the Blades 34-27.
A quirk in the schedule forced Langdon to play two games in a day, and they faced Watford City the same night they played Richland. It seemed to show in the ice, as Peyton Ullyott got two second period goals to help the Blades to a 2-1 lead, but the Oilers would score the last four goals to win. Zach Rostvet was credited with assists on the Ullyott goals. Harder had 31 saves, and the Oilers outshot Langdon 39-33.
In their last game of the trip versus Crosby, again, the Blades got off to a fantastic start with Peyton and Sid Ullyott scoring first period goals with the second one assisted by Feil. The Comets, however, fought back to tie the game after the first. Peyton Ullyott would put Langdon back out in front on a goal assisted by Sid. After Crosby would take the lead at 4-3 early in the third with two goals, Andy Muhs found daylight for an unassisted goal to tie it up just ahead of the halfway point in the third period. Neither team would score a winner in regulation, so the game went to an extra session. Halfway into the overtime period, the Comets would get the puck in the net to win the game. Harder had 27 saves for the Blades, and Langdon outshot Crosby a remarkable 58-32. Comets goalie Easton Eriksmoen had a large 54 saves to get the win for Crosby.
