Coming off a weekend where they went 3-1 at a league jamboree in Mandan which saw senior forward Regan Hoffarth net her first career hat trick, the Langdon Blades girls hockey team played two league games the weekend of February 15-16. They suffered a tough overtime loss at Bottineau 5-4 on February 15 then were shut out by league leading Fargo 7-0 at home on February 16. After the weekend Langdon now has a league record of 7-7-1, which puts them in sixth place in the standings. The Blades will close out their regular season at Fargo on February 22 then at Wahpeton on February 23.
In their last two games the Blades played their hearts out at Bottineau. Langdon got on the board first, as Hoffarth continued her hot shooting, scoring a goal assisted by Abby Forest. After Bottineau grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second, Alexa Schneider would tie the game with an unassisted score. The teams would trade goals from there, unfortunately, with Bottineau getting the last one in overtime. The Blades got a goal from Lizzie Muhs on the second assist by Forest and another from Schneider, but they came up just short of getting the win. Langdon goalie Jaelyn Buckman had 30 saves, and Bottineau outshot the Blades 35-26.
Playing Fargo the next morning at Dakota Spirit Arena, the Blades stayed with the team who has been at the top of the league for several years. Langdon played the Freeze tough for two periods, trailing just 3-0 before Fargo scored four more goals. Buckman had 48 saves for the Blades, and Fargo outshot Langdon 55-23.
