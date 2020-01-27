Like the junior gold hockey team, the Langdon Blades girls squad went west for what turned out to be four games played in a stretch from January 18-20. They lost to Richland 4-2, beat Watford City 4-1, lost to Crosby 7-4 and tied Bismarck 0-0. After the weekend the Blades girls now have a 3-3-1 record in league games, with their next action coming in a league jamboree in Mandan February 7-9.
Stats were unavailable for the Blades game at Richland, so our recap begins with Langdon's best game of the weekend at Watford City. After falling behind 1-0 after the first period, Langdon would put in four straight goals on scores from Abby Forest, two by Jessie Gellner and one from McKenna Schneider. Alexa Schneider had two assists in the scoring run, while Forest and Arianna Haraseth each had one. Jaelyn Buckman had 19 saves for the Blades, and Langdon outshot Watford City 31-20.
The next day at Crosby, the Comets jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first period, with the Blades goal coming from Alexa Schneider unassisted. Crosby put in two more goals in the second to make it a 6-1 contest before each of the Schneider sisters scored to cut the lead to three. Savannah Ullyott had an assist on the first goal. Emma Field lit the lamp in the third period to make things interesting at 6-4, but the Comets would later score an insurance goal to get the win. Buckman had 43 saves for the game, and Crosby outshot Langdon 50-37.
The girls would play one more game in their run, a makeup at Bismarck on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This would be a battle of attrition with the Capitals with neither team getting anything past two very good goalies in three periods and overtime. Buckman had 41 saves including 16 in the overtime session to preserve the tie for the Blades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.