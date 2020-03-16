The Langdon Blades junior gold hockey team had high hopes of a possible state championship when they competed in the 2020 NDAHA 19U Girls Hockey Tournament held in Watford City March 6-8. But, a couple of tough, close losses forced the Blades into the seventh place game where they won in overtime to finish their season with a win. Langdon lost in OT 3-2 to Crosby in the opening round, lost to Richland 5-2 in the consolation semifinals, then beat Watford City in overtime 3-2 to get seventh place. The Blades finished their season with a respectable 9-10-2 record. Six seniors played their last game for the Blades -- McKenna Belle, Regan Hoffarth, Lizzie Muhs, Emma Field, Jessi Gellner and Savannah Ullyott. Despite the disappointment of a seventh place finish, the Blades still have lots of positives to look back on, like winning an invitational tourney in Bottineau.
In their first game of the state tournament versus Crosby, the Blades fell down 1-0 early in the second period before tying the game at one on a goal from Field, assisted by Alexa Schneider. The Comets grabbed the lead again in the third before Ullyott would score with just over eight minutes left on an assist from Abby Forest. But Crosby would win the game with 8:56 left in overtime on an unassisted goal by Gracelyn Nygard. Jaelynn Buckman played great in goal for Langdon with 43 saves as the Comets out shot the Blades 46-22.
The second game of tourney saw Langdon play Richland, who was also upset in the first round. The Rangers led 2-0 after the first period, but fought back to tie the game with a goal from Gellner on assists by Field and Schneider, followed by the tying score by Taryn Romfo on an assist from Ullyott. Both Blades goals were put in on the power play. Langdon used a ton of energy to get back in the game, and Richland got the mometum back in the third with three goals to win the game. Buckman had another crazy 44 saves in this one, and Rangers had more shots on goal at 49-27.
The seventh place game against Watford City would be a battle, with just one goal scored by Oilers would make it 1-0 after two periods. But again Langdon would come back this time take the lead in the third on an unassisted goal by Field, followed by a shorthanded goal by Gellner assisted by Field. But Watford City wouldn't quit, as they tied the game on a power play with just 1:10 left in regulation to send the game to overtime. The Blades would get the in poetic fashion with one of the seniors, Lizzie Muhs, scoring with 3:53 left in OT unassisted. Buckman had 29 saves in the win and shots on goal were even at 31.
