The Langdon Blades girls hockey team completed their regular season with two league games on the road, losing to top-seeded Fargo 3-2 on Feb. 22 then winning a close game at Wahpeton, 2-1, in overtime on Feb. 23. The Blades finished their regular season with an 8-8-2 record which got them the third seed in the upcoming NDAHA Girls State Tournament to be held in Watford City March 6-8. Langdon will play Crosby in the first round at 7:15 p.m. on March 6. You can find a full bracket in this week's Republican.
In their last two games before the postseason, the Blades played number one Fargo very tough, taking a 1-0 lead after the first period on a goal by Abby Forest, assisted by McKenna Schneider. After Fargo would tie the game at 1-1 after two periods, they would take a 2-1 lead. But the Blades tied the game on a goal by Schneider assisted by Forest. It looked like the game was going to go into overtime, but the Freeze would get the game winning goal with just 45 seconds left in regulation. Jaelyn Buckman had 24 saves for the Blades, and the shots on goal were even at 27.
It would take an extra period to find a winner when the Blades played at Wahpeton on Feb. 23. After a scoreless first, Jessi Gellner scored on a power play assisted by Emma Field. Wahpeton would tie the game in third, and they ended up going to an extra session when Savannah Ullyott scored the game winner on assists by Schneider and Forest. Buckman had a great day in net, stopping 32 shots, as Wahpeton outshot the Blades 33-16.
