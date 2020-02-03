The Langdon Blades girls hockey team, like the boys, got back into action with three home games at Dakota Spirit Arena on January 24-26. The Blades beat Watford City 2-1, lost to Crosby 4-2 then were beaten by Richland 5-4. After the weekend home stand, Langdon had a league record of 4-5-1. Their next league action is at a league jamboree in Mandan the weekend of February 7-9, with their next home game coming up on February 16 versus Fargo.
In their first game of the weekend versus Watford City, the Blades got a goal from Abby Forest to break up a scoreless tie, and she was assisted by Arianna Haraseth. After Watford City would tie the game going into the third period, the Blades would get the eventual winning goal in poetic fashion, as Savannah Ullyott found Emma Field on a pass in front of the net. Both girls are seniors, and they were recognized along with fellow seniors Jessi Gellner, Regan Hoffarth, McKenna Belle and Lizzie Muhs for Senior Night after the game, along with their parents. Jaelyn Buckman had 19 saves for the Blades, and Langdon outshot the Oilers 23-20.
Although stats were unavailable for the Blades game with Crosby, Langdon was right in the contest all the way until the Comets got an empty net goal with under a minute left to win it 4-2.
In their last game of the weekend, Langdon played the Rangers, who are one of the best teams in the league this season. The Blades played Richland tough throughout, actually taking a 3-1 lead into the third period when the Rangers put in four goals to end up winning by one. All four Langdon goals were scored by Forest, with two of them assisted by Ullyott and Haraseth. Buckman had 35 saves for Langdon, and the Rangers outshot the Blades 35-33.
