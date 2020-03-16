The Langdon Blades junior gold hockey team, like the girls, were the third seed in the NDAHA State Junior Gold Hockey Tournament held in Sidney, MT, March 4-6. The third seeded Blades ended taking third place, beating Crosby in the first round 5-2, running into a buzz saw and losing to Watford City 6-0 in the semifinals, then getting a solid win over the Fargo 19U team 5-2, ending their season with a victory. The Blades ended their season with a nice 14-9 league record, and they had eight seniors play their last game for Langdon Blades junior gold hockey -- Peyton Ullyott, Sid Ullyott, Hunter Feil, Logan Harder, Tanner Olson, Michael Kartes, Andy Muhs and Danny Muhs. They've all had fantastic hockey careers and will be missed.
In their first game of the tourney, Langdon jumped out with two goals in the first period, one by Peyton and one by Sid Ullyott, with Peyton getting the assist on his cousin's score. Cooper Zimmer would get a lamplighter to open the third period on assists from Feil, and after Crosby scored to make it a two goal game in the third, Isak Dease scored on assists by Zimmer and Feil. Peyton Ullyott would ice the game with an empty net goal plus one more late in the third. Harder had 23 saves in the win, and the Blades out shot the Comets 49-25.
Not a lot went right for Langdon in their loss to Watford City. The Dodds twins, Fox and Jackson, went on a scoring spree after a scoreless first period, with each player scoring a hat trick, and each scoring a short handed goal late in the contest. This game would be a rough one with 12 pecalled, eight of which were against the Oilers. Harder and Dawson Hein combined for 21 saves for Langdon, and the Oilers won the shots on goal battle 27-26.
Things went much better the day in the third place game, as after a scoreless third period it was Christmas every day for the Blades in the second, scoring four goals, two from Peyton Ullyott and one each from Dease and Feil. Sid Ullyott, Olson, Feil, and Zimmer each one assist in the scoring run. Feil would get the Blades last score early in third on an assist by Peyton Ullyott, then Langdon had to hold off a late rally by the Freeze, which they did to win the game. In his final game between the pipes Harder had 22 saves and the Blades out shot Fargo 37-25.
