The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals boys basketball team looked to get back on track after losing their second game of the year at home to Hatton-Northwood on Jan. 10. They did just that, winning their last two games at home versus Dakota Prairie 76-63, and at Dunseith 73-66. That win over the Dragons was their first District 8 game of the year. The Cards are now 7-2 on the season, and after hosting Rolla in Munich on Jan. 23, they play at #1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan on Jan. 28, host North Star Jan. 31, that play in a boys/girls double header at New Rockford on Feb. 1. Here is a recap of their last two games:
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 76, Dakota Prairie 63
In their game with the Knights, the Cardinals faced one of the top players in Region 4, Dakota Prairie senior Tyler Loe. While the Cards held Loe to just two points in the first quarter, he exploded for 36 points in the final three frames and also knocked down seven 3-pointers.
But Langdon-Edmore-Munich kept up with the Knights offensively, scoring 20 or more points in three out of four quarters. Cardinals senior Blaine Perry came through with four 3's of his own in the game, two of which came in the crucial second quarter when the Cards grabbed the lead. The Cardinals led 35-25 late in the second before the Knights scored the last five points including a deep three from Bryce Trenda to make the score 35-30 at the half.
Jackson Delvo came alive for the Cardinals in the third quarter with nine points to help push the lead to 56-45 after three quarters. Delvo, Simon and Grant Romfo all hit big shots in the fourth to preserve the lead and the win.
One unfortunate thing happened to the Cards near the end of the game, when Ordale Morstad dislocated his knee cap while trying to guard Loe. It did pop back in on its own, so it was hoped that Morstad would only miss one week of action.
Grant Romfo led the Cardinals with 20 points while draining four 3-pointers, followed by Delvo with 18, Simon Romfo 13 and Perry 12. Simon also led the team with nine rebounds and six assists.
BOXSCORE
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 76,
DAKOTA PRAIRIE 63
DP -- 14 16 15 18 -- 63
LEM -- 13 22 21 20 -- 76
Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Grant Romfo 20, Jackson Delvo 18, Simon Romfo 13, Blaine Perry 12, Jagger Worley 5, Ordale Morstad 4
Dakota Prairie -- Tyler Loe 38, Parker Frederick 12, Bryce Trenda 6, Cade Stein 4, Levi Frederick 2, Marcus Gilbertson 1
Rebounds -- LEM: 32 (S. Romfo 9, Morstad, G. Romfo 5); DP: 36 (P. Frederick 7)
Assists -- LEM: 17 (S. Romfo 7, Morstad 6); DP: 11
Steals -- LEM: 10 (Delvo 4, Worley 3); DP: 1
Turnovers -- LEM: 11; DP: 13
Field goal percentage -- LEM: 27/56 (48%); DP: 21/53 (40%)
Free throw percentage -- LEM: 12/20 (60%); DP: 11/16 (69%)
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 73, Dunseith 66
On Jan. 21 the Cardinals went into the Dragon's Den to face Dunseith. This is would be a back and forth game most of the way, with the Cards getting some clutch runs to pull away with the win.
After a number of lead changes early in the contest, Langdon-Edmore-Munich once again got two big 3-pointers from Blaine in the second quarter for the second straight game. The Cards went on a 12-2 run to end the half with the help of a Dunseith technical foul to lead 37-30 at the half.
The Cardinals would come out of the locker and score the first seven points of the third quarter to lead 44-30, before Sage Williams came alive for the Dragons with eight points to help make it an eight point contest at 52-44 after three.
Simon Romfo, who had one of the best games of his career, insured the victory with 11 fourth quarter points on his way to career high 27, shooting 12 of 18 from the field. Perry would also get a career high in points with 15, including a huge three point play in the fourth quarter, while also pulling down seven rebounds. Jackson Delvo would get 12 points for the game, while Grant Romfo led the team with nine boards. Williams led the Dragons with 20 points. Two other stats that figured in the win were the Cardinals having 14 offensive rebounds, and they also went 19 of 23 from the free throw line making their first 12 in a row, while Dunseith was just 5 for 16.
BOXSCORE
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 73,
DUNSEITH 66
LEM -- 15 22 15 21 -- 73
D -- 16 14 14 22 -- 66
Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Simon Romfo 27, Blaine Perry 15, Jackson Delvo 12, Jagger Worley 9, Grant Romfo 8, Sean Gette 2
Dunseith -- Sage Williams 20, Treagen Azure 19, Ethan Morin 18, Chad Parisien 5, Gabe Davis 2, Julius Grant 2
Rebounds -- LEM: 47 (G. Romfo, Delvo 9, Perry 7); D: 23 (Azure 6)
Assists -- LEM: 12; D: 8
Steals -- LEM: 4; D: 7
Turnovers -- LEM: 13; D: 12
Field goal percentage -- LEM: 25/58 (43%); D: 28/54 (52%)
Free throw percentage -- LEM: 19/23 (83%); D: 5/16 (31%)
