The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals boys basketball team looked to recover from a tough loss at New Rockford with four games in a six day span. They recovered nicely, winning all four games, beating Benson County at Leeds 54-40 on Feb. 6, coming back to win at Grafton 65-48 on Feb. 7, defeating Cavalier in a home makeup game on Feb. 10, then driving to Rolette to beat the Comets 77-38. After that big run of games, the Cardinals record is now at 13-4, and they have two games left on their schedule -- at home versus St. John for Senior Night on Feb. 13, then at Midkota on Feb. 18. Here is a recap of their last four games:
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 54, Benson County 40
Against the Wildcats, a big second and fourth quarter provided enough spark for the win. Trailing 12-10 after the first quarter, the Cardinals got after it and outscored Benson County 16-7 in the second with all five of their starters scoring points in the run.
After the Wildcats got to within six after the third quarter, the Cards again got contributions from all five starters as they started the fourth going 5 for 7 from the field to pull away with the win.
The Cardinals had four players reach double figures in the game, led by Grant Romfo with 13 points and 12 each from Jackson Delvo, Ordale Morstad and Simon Romfo. The Cardinals defense forced 24 Wildcat turnovers in the the contest. Benson County, who is coached by Langdon graduate Dan Treleaven, was led in scoring by Carter Tandeski with 13 points.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 65, Grafton 48
The very next after their win in Leeds, the Cardinals traveled to Grafton and fell behind early, trailing 34-27 at the half, despite 12 first half points from Grant Romfo and nine by Jackson Delvo.
The Cards were down 42-34 almost midway through the third quarter when they hit the gas, going on 11-0 run to end the third, and they ended up going on a 31-6 run to end the game. They basically just wore down the Spoilers down the stretch.
The Cardinals had four players again in double figures with Grant Romfo finished with 24 points, Ordale Morstad 15, Delvo 13 and Simon Romfo 11, which he scored all in the second half. Steven Garza had 15 points and Will Jiskra 14 for the Spoilers. The Cardinals turned the ball over just five times the entire game.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 70, Cavalier 45
This game versus the Tornadoes was a makeup game from the original date of Jan. 14, which was stormed out. This would be the first time the two teams would play each other in two years, with last seasons contest being outright cancelled.
A big crowd was on hand and ready for the game, which saw the Cardinals play very well. They hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, two by Jackson Delvo and one by Grant Romfo to set the tone for the rest of the night. Cavalier led 6-0 early before the Cardinals went on a 15-0 run to take the lead for good.
All told the Cardinals went 11 for 21 from the three point line, as Delvo finished with five of them and Romfo three.
The Cards outscored Cavalier in every quarter, and were led by 19 points from Delvo and Romfo, and 12 by Ordale Morstad. Jagger Worley came back from missing two games with a rib injury and scored one basketball in limited action.
The Cardinals shot 53 percent overall for the game. The Tornadoes were led by Andre Carrier with 15 points and 10 by Colton Rachenski.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 77, Rolette 38
In their final game of this long run of games, the Cardinals got literally everyone in the act against winless Rolette. They are now called the Rolette Comets after Wolford closed their school this past summer.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich put up 30 points in the first quarter with all five starters scoring points led by eight from Jackson Delvo.
Leading 47-16 at halftime, the Cards sat their starters the whole second half, and all 15 kids on their roster saw considerable playing time. Sean Gette, back on the floor after missing the last two games, led the Cardinals with 14 points followed by Grant Romfo with 11 and Delvo with 10. The Comets were led by three players with eight points. The Cards had 13 players score at least one point in the contest.
