The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals had a busy weekend with two games January 31 and February 1. They won over North Star at home 67-32 then lost to a very athletic Rockets team 54-39. After the weekend the Cards record now stands at 9-4, and they have a busy week ahead. After playing at Benson County February 6, they head to Grafton February 7, host Cavalier Febuary 10 in a makeup game, and travel to Rolette on February 11. The Cardinals will wrap up five games in seven days by hosting St. John in a huge District 8 showdown on what will be Senior Night on February 13. On that night the Cardinals seven seniors will be recognized along with their parents. Here is a recap of their last two games:
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 67, North Star 32
The Cardinals played well against an up and coming Bearcat team. North Star has no seniors on their roster, and they play two eighth graders regularly. Blaine Perry opened the game hitting two of his four 3-pointer in the first quarter, helping his team to a 17-6 lead after the first. The third quarter was when the Cards pulled away, outscoring the Bearcats 22-7 with seven points from Grant Romfo and five by Sean Gette.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich would have nine different players get points in the contest, led by 16 from Grant Romfo, 14 from Perry and 10 by Simon Romfo. Perry and Grant Romfo also led the team with seven rebounds apiece, while Simon Romfo had a team high of five assists. Dane Hagler led North Star with eight points.
New Rockford-Sheyenne 54, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 39
Everything that went right for the Cardinals against North Star went the other way at New Rockford. The Cards had a very rough shooting day, going just 3 for 21 from the field in the first half which allowed the Rockets to take a 26-13 lead at halftime. Trailing 31-13 early in the third, the Cardinals had a big run outscoring NR-S 13-2, and they trailed by just six points at 39-33 going into the fourth quarter. But again in the fourth, the Cards had trouble getting the ball in the basket as the Rockets outscored Langdon-Edmore-Munich 17-6 in the fourth to win the game. NR-S was 7 for 10 from the free throw line in the final frame.
For the game the Cardinals shot a season low 27 percent from the field, going 13 for 49. Jackson Delvo was the only Cards player in double figures with 15 points, 12 of them scored in the third quarter rally.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich was also outrebounded 43-13 in the game, with the Rockets 6-foot-6 inch center Evan Ulrich having a huge day with 13 points and 19 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.