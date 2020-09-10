Hitting the road for the second time this season, the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football team began conference play when they played the Park River Area Aggies in a Region 2A game on September 4. In a near mirror image of their first two games, the Cards sped to a 42-0 halftime lead and won again going away, 56-8. It was the third game in a row that the Cardinals have scored 50 or more points, hitting that mark in all three games that they played to this point. The top ranked Cards are now 3-0, 1-0 in conference play. After playing their Homecoming and Senior Night game versus Rugby on September 11, they hit the road to take on Harvey-Wells County in the Hornets Nest on September 18.
Looking back at their game in Park River, the Cardinals took control right away after stopping the Aggies on a three and out to begin the contest. Langdon-Edmore-Munich converted a third-and-11 on a 13 yard pass from Simon Romfo to Cooper Zimmer, which set up a five yard pass from Romfo to Tucker Welsh. After getting the ball back quickly, the Cards would get into the end zone again with Romfo finding Zimmer wide open down the seam for a 17 yard TD. The Cards would get another score on Romfo's third touchdown pass of the quarter, a 32 strike to Markus Kingzett, who had great run after the catch to make the score 20-0 after the first frame.
The second quarter saw the Cardinals score three more times all by the Romfo twins - the first on a one yard Grant Romfo touchdown run set up by a 42 yard pass from Grant to Simon on fourth down and 10. Grant would score on the Cards next possession on a 37 yard pass from Simon, while Simon had a 43 yard run on their final drive of the half, which he then pounded into the end zone from the three yard line to make it 42-0 at the half.
In the second half the Cardinals were happy to see two of their seniors find pay dirt. Drew Simpson had a three yard TD run, followed by one yard plunge by Skyler Fincher to cap the Cards scoring.
Simon Romfo finished the game with 235 yards passing, completing 15 of 24 passes with four touchdowns. Grant Romfo had a team high eight carries for 85 yards while also leading the team in receiving with three catches for 88 yards.
