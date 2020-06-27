The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association met recently to determine their annual end of the year awards. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football team won Male Team of Year, Callie Ronningen won Female Athlete of Year, and Rob Scherr was named Co-Female Coach of the Year with Justin Klein from Devils Lake. These are all huge honors, as it encompasses all sports in both Class A and B.
The Cardinals football team had a dominating 13-0 season, winning their second straight Class A 11-Man state title. No team got closer than 28 points to the Cards in any game all season, which shows why they are very deserving of being named Male Team of the Year. Speaking about the award, Cardinals coach Josh Krivarchka said, "It is quite an honor to be recognized throughout the state for everyone involved with the program. These players have put in countless hours throughout the years, and their accomplishments this past season will be remembered forever!"
Ronningen got the Female Athlete of Year award for her accomplishments in both volleyball and basketball, leading the Langdon-Edmore-Munich teams to state titles in both sports. Among her many awards, Callie was named Class B Senior Athete of the year in girls hoops. On winning this latest honor, she said "I can honestly say that I didn’t even know this award existed, but that did not take away how honored I felt as I found out that I had won it. I really just have to thank my family along with all of my coaches and teammates that I’ve ever played for/with for pushing me every day to become better and work harder. Without them, I would not have the honor of being named the female athlete of North Dakota. I was so thankful to be surrounded by these people who constantly made me better and continue to do so!"
Long-time coach Rob Scherr had the best year of his esteemed career when he guided the Lady Cards girls basketball team to a state championship for 2020. The victory in the championship game over Grafton was also his 400th career coaching win. When asked for a comment on winning Female Coach of Year, he said, "Having been voted in by your peers as Class B GBB Coach of the Year was a very special honor, and now to top that off to also receive the statewide ND Coach of the Year for a Female Sport for Class A or B is like, wow - this season just keeps getting better and better. This award speaks highly of our program that we have here in Cardinal Land. It’s an award you don’t win without having special coaches at my side and especially our players and how they conduct themselves and perform on and off the court. I know I am privileged and proud to be part of such a special group to allow me to be chosen for such an honor frothe sportscasters and media."
These statewide awards from the NDAPSSA don't come around often, and it once again shows that the school year of 2019-20 was the year of the Cardinals.
