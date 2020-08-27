The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football team and everyone involved with the program was just thankful to be playing when they visiting Northern Cass to play the Jaguars in a non-conference game on August 21. The Cards played hard and won 59-14, leading 53-6 at halftime. The high flying Cardinals moved their record to 1-0 on the season, and after playing Hatton-Northwood for their home opener on August 28, they will begin their Region 2A conference schedule at Park River Area on September 4.
COVID-19 restrictions were prevalent at the game at Northern Cass, as everyone who attended the contest had their temperatures taken at the gate and had to sign in.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich got things going early and often, scoring on the opening drive of the game with Grant Romfo running in a TD from 10 yards out. Simon Romfo had an eight yard gain on a fourth down earlier in the drive to continue the march to score.
After forcing a Jaguar three and out, the Cards needed only three plays to put more points on the board. Simon Romfo threw a beautiful pass down the field to one of his new receivers, Markus Kingzett, who sprinted to the end zone for a 45 yard touchdown.
Then the Cardinals defense went to work, picking off three passes, one each by Carter Tetrault, Grant and Simon Romfo. Tetrault would later score on an 18 yard pass from Simon, who -along with Grant - each had interception returns for scores.
Leading 33-0, the Cardinals tacked on touchdown runs by Grant Romfo, set up on a 42 yard pass from Simon Romfo to Tetrault, and a 31 yard scamper by Simon. Grant would take a swing pass and break two tackles for another score to make it a 53-6 lead at the half.
The Cards second team took over in the second half, producing a score on a nine yard pass from Rayce Worley to Nic Kingzett.
Simon Romfo finished the game with 235 yards passing and three touchdowns with one interception. Simon also led the Cards with 45 yards rushing, followed by Tetrault with 42 and Grant Romfo with 33. Tetrault led the team with four catches for 77 yards. Roger Economy made five out of nine extra points.
