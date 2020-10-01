The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals got a number of their younger players back, who had to quarantine due to being close contacts in a phy. ed. class, when they hosted Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn on September 25. Despite an early turnover and some dropped passes, the Cardinals still won the game handily, 47-12. The win puts the Cardinals record at 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 2A games. The Cards have won 19 Region 2A conference games in a row going back to October 7, 2016, when they lost at home to Larimore 47-14. Langdon-Edmore-Munich's overall streak is now at an unreal 31 straight. After traveling to Bottineau on October 2, the Cards hit the road again to play Carrington on October 9 before closing out their regular season schedule at home versus Grafton on October 16.
In their game with the W-N-G Sioux, the Cardinals would actually turnover the ball over on a fumble on their first drive before getting the ball back on an interception, one of four of the night. With the help of those picks the Cardinals scored three lightning quick touchdowns in the first quarter; one on a 14 yard pass from Simon Romfo to Tucker Welsh, and the other two coming on TD runs of 15 and eight yards by Grant Romfo.
The second quarter opened with Simon hitting Carter Tetrault in perfect stride on a crossing pattern, then Simon Romfo would run in a highlight reel score from 34 yards out. He also capped the scoring with a 48 yard touchdown run to make the score 40-0 at the half.
The big play of the second half for the Cards came when freshman linebacker Mason Romfo, who missed the week before, made a great read on the ball and picked off a pass then ran it in from 35 yards out for his first career varsity touchdown. The Cardinals have a number of underclassmen who are going to make their names known in years to come for the football program, and Mason is one of them.
Simon Romfo finished the game going 13 of 20, passing the football for 130 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 20 on the season. He also had two total interceptions for the contest, with the fourth pick credited to Markus Kingzett. Grant Romfo had a team high nine carries for 121 yards rushing and six catches for 53 yards receiving.
