A decent evening for football greeted the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals when they hosted the Hatton-Northwood Thunder on August 28. A limited but spirited number of fans witnessed the Cards rolled to a 58-0 win. The Cards moved their record to 2-0 on the season, and after starting their Region 2A schedule at Park River on September 4, they host Rugby in another conference contest on September 11.
The game opened with the Cards getting the ball first, and after a botched onside kick by the Thunder, they scored on just three plays, with Simon Romfo scissoring through traffic to score on a 37-yard run. After getting the ball back on a H-N three and out, the Cardinals scored on the very next play on a beautifully thrown ball from Romfo to Cooper Zimmer down the right sideline.
From there the game turned into a runaway, with Grant Romfo getting into the scoring act on a 48-yard run, and after a Mason Romfo fumble recovery, they put up six more points on a 26-yard pass from Simon Romfo to Markus Kingzett.
The Cards had five different players reach the end zone when Tucker Welsh scored his first varsity touchdown on a pass from Simon Romfo, followed by another Kingzett TD catch, a Carter Tetrault touchdown reception, another Simon Romfo run, and finally a rushing touchdown from second team quarterback Rayce Worley.
Defensively Langdon-Edmore-Munich got the shutout and held the Thunder to just 21 yards of total offense. Simon Romfo finished the game with 192 yards passing with four TDs, plus 54 yards rushing and two more scores. Grant Romfo led the team with 78 yards rushing, and Kingzett was the leading receiver with 61 yards and two scores.
