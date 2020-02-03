The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals boys basketball team continued improving their game as they played a home game in Munich on Jan. 23 versus Rolla, then traveled to play at Fort Totten Versus Four Winds-Minnewaukan on Jan. 28. The Cards rolled over the Bulldogs 82-49, then lost a very close game to the Indians 55-51.
After the two games, the Cardinals record stands at 8-3 overall. After a weekend of playing at home against North Star on Jan. 31 and at New Rockford-Sheyenne Feb. 1, they will play at Benson County in Leeds on Feb. 4, then at Grafton on Feb. 7. Langdon-Edmore-Munich has two more home games left on their schedule, versus Cavalier on Feb. 10, then entertaining St. John on Feb. 13. The Cardinals are now ranked 10th in the latest Class B Boys Basketball Poll. Here is a recap of their last two games:
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 82, Rolla 49
The Cardinals played their annual home game in Munich against the Bulldogs before a big crowd. The Cards fell behind Rolla early at 11-10 before going on a 15-2 run to end the quarter and lead 25-13. It was more of the same in the second, with the Cardinals building a 48-24 halftime lead behind 17 points from Grant Romfo, including two 3-pointers.
Romfo put in 12 more points in the third quarter as he finished with a career high 29 points for the game. 10 different Cardinals would score points in the game, with Simon Romfo reaching double figures with 13 points and nine each by Blaine Perry and Jackson Delvo.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich outrebounded the Bulldogs 45-20, led by Grant Romfo and Jagger Worley with eight apiece. Another big stat from this one for the Cards was they dished out 26 total assists, with nine by Simon Romfo and four from Worley. Rolla was led by Xavier Mitchell, Deryk Thomas and Mitchell Leas with 13 points each.
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 55, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 51
Up next for the Cardinals after beating Rolla was a showdown with #1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan at Fort Totten. A huge number of Cards fans made the trip down south, as many in attendance thought there were more Cardinals fans in the stands than fans of the Indians.
The game started out very slowly, as both teams played great defense. It was just 2-0 when the Cardinals got their first basket with 4:20 in the first on a Grant Romfo 3-pointer to take a brief 3-2 lead. The Indians fought back to take an 8-5 lead after the first quarter.
The teams matched each other basket for basket in the second quarter, as FW-M took a 23-19 lead into the halftime locker room. Grant Romfo had 12 of the Cardinals 19 first half points.
The third quarter saw the Indians go out to a 38-26 lead late in the quarter before the Cardinals got that down to single digits at 44-35 with the help of two 3-pointers apiece from Grant Romfo and Jackson Delvo.
After FW-M grabbed another 12 point advantage at 49-37 early in the fourth, Langdon-Edmore-Munich went on a 7-0 to cut the lead to five. They would get as close as four points and had the ball with a couple of chances to make it a one possession game, but they could get the big shot to drop when they needed it down the stretch.
Still the Cardinals showed that they can play with the top team in the state, and that they belong in the conversation of the best teams in North Dakota this season.
Grant Romfo led the team with 23 points, and he knocked down five of the Cards 10 3-pointers in the game. Delvo had 11 points all in the second half, while Jagger Worley had three 3's and nine points, plus eight by Simon Romfo. Those four were the only players to score for the Cardinals in the game.
Doug Yankton had 16 points and Jerry Lenoir 10 for the Indians. The Cardinals held FW-M 6 foot 10 inch center Bronson Walter to just nine points for the game.
