The Langdon-Edmore-Munich boys basketball team had been cruising as of late winning five of their first six games with their only loss coming to Shiloh Christian on a buzzer beater. They hit a stretch in their schedule where their competition got tough in mid-January, starting with a home game versus Hatton-Northwood on January 10. The Thunder, who had upset second-ranked Hillsboro-Central Valley earlier in the week, came in and beat the sixth-ranked Cardinals 68-58. That loss puts the Cards record at 5-2 and also dropped them out of the top 10 in the latest Class B Boys Basketball Poll. The Cardinals played an equally tough Dakota Prairie team at home on January 16 then hosted Cavalier on the afternoon of January 18. The Cardinals open up their District 8 schedule in the week ahead, playing at Dunseith January 21 then entertaining Rolla in Munich on January 23.
Playing against Hatton-Northwood, the Cardinals fell behind early as the Thunder scored some easy baskets to take a 15-5 lead after the first quarter. Langdon-Edmore-Munich missed their first nine attempts from the 3-point line before Ordale Morstad finally connected with two of them in the second quarter. But the Thunder's Kelby Azure had nine second quarter points to give H-N a 32-18 lead at halftime.
After trading buckets for the most of the third quarter, the Cardinals fell behind by 16 points in the fourth before they had a massive comeback. They exploded for 27 fourth quarter points with five shots from long distance, two from Simon Romfo and one each by Jackson Delvo, Jagger Worley and Grant Romfo. The Cardinals turned up the heat defensively and forced a number of turnovers to get within five points two different times, the last being at 63-58.
But the Thunder would get a huge 3-pointer from Parker Vagene after a blocked shot, and that would pave the way to their win. H-N also went 7 of 8 from the free throw line down the stretch.
Delvo led the Cardinals with 18 points, followed by 12 from Morstad. Grant Romfo had a team high five rebounds and four assists, while Simon Romfo led the team with four steals. Vagene led the Thunder with 20 points, and H-N shot 54 percent for the game.
BOXSCORE
HATTON-NORTHWOOD 68,
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 58
HN -- 15 17 14 22 -- 68
LEM -- 5 13 13 27 -- 58
Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jackson Delvo 18, Ordale Morstad 12, Simon Romfo 9, Jagger Worley 9, Grant Romfo 8, Sean Gette 2
Hatton-Northwood -- Parker Vagene 20, Kelby Azure 18, Avery Thorsgaard 11, Brett Foss 8, Colton Konshak 7, Alex Wolf 4
Rebounds -- LEM: 21 (G. Romfo 5); HN: 34
Assists -- LEM: 10 (G. Romfo 4); HN: 11
Steals -- LEM: 10 (S. Romfo 4); HN: 8
Turnovers -- LEM: 12; HN: 17
Field goal percentage -- LEM: 21/52 (40%); HN: 26/48 (54%)
Free throw percentage -- LEM: 7/14 (50%); HN: 13/16 (81%)
