Corona Virus reeking havoc on many sports and events
We come to you this week with news to makes many of us very sad. The Corona Virus, which I don't think we need to explain here, has been spreading enough for it to be called a pandemic, and that has cancelled so many events it's mind boggling, which isn't close to a strong enough phrase. The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and have all suspended operations until further notice, and right as we were typing these words, the March Madness Men's and Women's basketball tournaments have been outright cancelled. Things have gotten close to our area, and UND Men's Hockey has seen it's postseason tourneys cancelled as well. It's a crazy world we are living in right now, but I guess it's always the right thing to land on the side of precaution. Locally we were still heading to the Region 4 Boys Basketball Tournament in Devils Lake on March 12, but we have to believe the State Class B Boys Basketball Tournament March 19-21 is in big time danger of being cancelled as well, although that decision has yet to be made. No one thought this would ever happen, but here we are. Spring sports in North Dakota may be heavily affected by the virus spread, and after we have all these events cancelled and major sports suspended, nothing would surprise us happening from here.
Lady Cards relishing their second state title
As I'm sure you've read in this issue of the paper, the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team won the second title in program history in Grand Forks at the "Betty". Championship Night was so full of Lady Cards fans that an attendance record was set at the venue, of 3,682 people witnessing the game. Congrats go out to so many -- To Callie Ronningen for getting Tournament MVP and being named North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Senior of the Year. Callie is now also a finalist for the 2020 North Dakota Miss Basketball Award. To Head Coach Rob Scheer, for getting his 400th career win in the title game with Grafton, and very deservedly being name North Dakota Class B Coach of the Year. To the Lady Cardinals team, we say it has been a pleasure watching you all compete at such a high level, and to finish a season unbeaten at 27-0 is a feat rarely matched, and you will now go down as one of the best girls basketball teams in Class B History. Just good times all around, and also in this week paper you can find end of the year stories for the Langdon Blades girls and boys hockey teams. We will wait on a boys basketball wrap up until next week. The Cardinals boys lost to Four Winds-Minnewaukan in the semis of the Region 4 Tournament and were playing Dunseith in the third and fourth place game on March 12.
Men's Amateur Basketball coming to Langdon March 14
We leave you this week by saying their is a Men's Basketball Tournament coming to Langdon on March 14, assuming it will still go on as scheduled. Many players from past Langdon, Munich, Edmore, North Border, North Star, Cavalier and more will be playing the eight team tourney. This is the first time something like this has been held in almost 10 years, so get out to the Langdon High School gym and watch the action.
Don't forget the Barley Show in Osnabrock is coming March 21, and "See ya!" next week!
