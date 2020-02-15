Tournament Time continues plus Spring Time in February
As we come to you this week, the craziness of Tournament Time continues. The District 8 Girls Basketball Tournament continues through Feb. 17 in Rolla, and the next big tourney is the State A & B Wrestling Tournament at the Fargodome. The Pembina County North Wrestling team finished second in the Region 2 Dual Tournament, and will advance to state as a team. They also hoped to qualify several grapplers at the Region 2 Individual Tournament happening in Cassleton on Feb. 15. Travel wise things should improve greatly as the temps look to rise well into the 30s best the end of the week ahead, and looks like they may stay there. That's not bad for the end of February, and after the frigid temps we had last week we most certainly will take it.
Langdon Blades girls win three of four games at Mandan Jamboree
While box scores were not available by press time, we need to recognize the Langdon Blades girls hockey team on a great weekend played at a jamboree in Mandan on Feb. 7-9. The Blades played four games all told, beating Bismarck, Crosby and Watford City, then skating to an overtime tie with Richland. The Rangers are near the top of the league standings, so getting a tie with them is quite an accomplishment. The girls next play at Bottineau on Feb. 15, then host the top team in the league in Fargo at 11:00 a.m. on Feb. 16. Winning three league games has put them up a couple of spots in the standings as they get ready for their end of the year State Tournament in Watford City March 7-9.
Crockett signs with NDSCS in Wahpeton
We send out a big congratulations this week to Langdon senior Calyn Crockett. The 5-foot-11 inch hitter and setter from the State Champion Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals has signed to play college volleyball with the North Dakota State College of Science at Wahpeton. So that makes two players of the Lady Cards state title team that are moving on to play college volleyball, as Callie Ronningen committed to play at the University of Jamestown a couple of weeks ago. Calyn should make an impact at NDSCS, as the Wildcats took second place last season in the Mon-Dak Conference, and have a great tradition in women's volleyball. Congrats Calyn, and we all wish the best of luck in future!
