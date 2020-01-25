Cardinals boys ready for showdown with top ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan
We began this week to preview a big boys basketball game coming on Jan. 28, as Langdon-Edmore-Munich will play the number boys team in the state in Four Winds-Minnewaukan. The game will be held at Fort Totten, and it will be a great measuring stick for both teams to sort of "See where they're at" at this point of the season. The Cards boys are 7-2 on the year, and the Indians are unbeaten and led by among others 6 foot 10 inch center Bronson Walter. This should be a fun match up to watch, and of course we will be broadcasting the game on 95.7 FM that evening. The Cardinals girls and boys basketball teams will also have an entertaining double header, where they will both play at New Rockford the afternoon of Feb. 1. The Lady Cards have been playing lights out on defense, which has helped their record stay unbeaten and their ranking still at number two in the state.
Hunters Safety Class coming Jan. 28
The annual hunters safety courses are coming to Langdon in the week ahead. The first class will be Jan. 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the Langdon Research Center. This class is open to anyone aged 11 and up, and will continue to run through sometime in February. Rod Howatt is once again one of the instructors for the class this year, and if you need more information about it, please give him a call at 701-370-9988.
State Snowmobile Ride coming to Walhalla Feb. 1; Governor Burgum may attend
We will leave you this week by reminding one and all that the State Snowmobile Ride and Snowfest 2020 is coming up on Feb. 1. Walhalla gets the honor of hosting it this is year, with the hub site being the Walhalla Inn. It will run from 9am to 5pm, with a chance for you to win one of two $500 cash prizes, along with many other door prizes. Tod Soeby is the committee chairman for the event, and at last report he was working on getting North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to not only attend the event, but also take a ride on some of the trails in the Pembina Gorge. That was not confirmed yet as of press time, but it would be a great addition to a fun event if he did make the trek north. The State Ride is sponsored by the Northeast Snowmobile Club Association, the Pembina Hills Trailriders and Riverside Welding. For more information, give Tod a call at 701-265-2608. Also a reminder that the Moonlighters Snowmobile Club from Langdon will be also have a fun run coming up on Feb. 15 with the hub site being At the Hop Bar and Grill. We will talk more about that in a couple of papers from now.
