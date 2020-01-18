Monday and Thursday we say "Munich, North Dakota, Hello!!"
One of the most fun parts of the winter sports schedule is when the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls and boys basketball teams play regular season games at the Munich gym. And those two games are coming up in the week ahead, with the girls playing Rolette-Wolford on Jan. 20, and the boys hosting Rolla on Jan. 23. We will be there for both of them, and there are a number of fun things set up in Munich for both games. The Munich seventh grade class will have cakewalk fundraisers both nights after each game, and the Munich junior class is also running the concession stand for another fundraiser, so come to the games hungry. Also during each contest, a bake sale will be held for Cindy Martin for her fight against cancer, and the Cardinals basketball campers will be performing at halftime both nights. It's looks to be an enjoyable couple of days in the Land of Magic, so hopefully you can get to the gym, reminisce a little and cheer loudly.
Langdon Blades Junior Gold and Girls teams plan three home double headers Jan. 24-26
The hockey season is moving right along at Dakota Spirit Arena in Langdon, and the weekend of Jan. 24-26 looks to be a great chance for you to see both the junior gold and girls teams in person. They will be playing double headers on those days versus Crosby, Watford City and Richland. The girls will start each twin bill at 6 p.m. against Crosby on Jan. 24, 12 p.m. taking on the Oilers on Jan. 25, and 11am versus the Rangers on Jan. 26, with the boys games immediately following on all three days. Both teams have been playing great hockey as of late, so take the opportunity to see them play live, as this is very rare when the teams play back-to-back, although we have seen more of that type of scheduling this year as opposed to any other. It should be a very fun weekend.
Snowmobile Safety Course coming to Langdon Jan. 20; Two big events coming in February
We will close this week by talking up some snowmobiling. There is no school statewide on Jan. 20 with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, so a snowmobile safety course has been planned for that day. I will be held at the Langdon Masonic Hall on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 20. This course is for anyone ages 10 and up, the cost is $20 and lunch will be served. For more information call Ben at 701-549-2444, or Jamie at 701-370-0496. This course is sponsored by the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department, and the Moonlighters Snowmobile Club of Langdon. The Moonlighters will have their annual fundraiser coming Feb. 15 At the Hop Bar and Grill, which will talk up more as the date gets closer. Also mark the calendar for the North Dakota State Snowmobile Ride, held in Walhalla this year. The date for that is Feb. 1, and the hub site will be the Walhalla Inn. There is a rumor that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will be attending this event, although details were still being worked out. The State Ride is sponsored by the Northeast Snowmobile Club Associtation, the Pembina Hills Trailriders and Riverside Welding. It's great to see so many people active and progressive in these clubs to bring these fantastic events to our area.
"See ya!" next week!
