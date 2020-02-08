Riding along the bumpy roads of Highways 1 and 20
The winter sports trail has taken us south the last couple of weeks, which has given many people a first hand experience of just how fun it is to travel on Highways 1 and 20. Both are filled with many miles of bumpy dippy spots that nearly take you off all four wheels of your vehicle if you're not paying attention. I actually posted a Facebook survey about which road was worse, and predictably it came out about 50/50, depending on where people lived and which highway they used more. Being on both of them about equally, I can tell you that it's a toss up, as both are miserable, and they should issue safety helmets to wear while driving on them. Hopefully when the weather warms up in the weeks ahead things will straighten out. Hopefully.
It's Tournament Time
In this weeks issue of the Republican you will find a complete bracket for the upcoming District 8 Girls Basketball Tournament, which will be held Feb. 14-17 in Rolla. This is the first postseason basketball tournament for the winter, but actually Tournament Time begins on Feb. 8 with Regional Dual Wrestling Tourneys across North Dakota. The Pembina County North Grizzlies wrestling team, which now sports wrestlers from North Border, Cavalier and Langdon, is the top seed in the Region 2 Dual Tournament in Carrington. We wish them the best of luck in the postseason. Meanwhile the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team is the top seed in the District 8 Tournament. They get a first round bye, and will play either North Star or Rolla in the semifinals at 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 15. The top four teams out of the District 8 Tournament will move on the Region 4 Girls Tournament held in Devils Lake on Feb. 24-27. These two tourneys are just a little taste of what's to come. Hard to believe we are already at this point of the season, but the most wonderful time of the year for local sports is here.
Senior Night coming for Cardinals girls and boys hoops
With the coming of Tournament Time also means we are near the end of the regular season for high school basketball, and also means it's time to recognize the seniors. Senior Night (Or Senior Day, as it will be held in the afternoon) for the Langdon-Edmore-Munich girls team is happening Feb. 8. The Cardinals two senior players Callie Ronningen and Kaitlynn Scheer will be honored before the game along with there parents. The Cards boys team will have their Senior Night Feb. 13, and all seven of the Cardinals boys seniors and that parents will be honored on that evening -- Jackson Delvo, Ordale Morstad, Blaine Perry, Sean Gette, Arik Christianson, Brennan Kitchin and Wyatt Kartes. Both should be special evenings, and both dates will be the last home games for each team this season, so hopefully you can get out applaud all of the Cardinals seniors on there great dedication to each program in person.
Langdon Blades boys add to their schedule
The Langdon Blades junior gold hockey team, coming off a third place finish at a tournament in Grand Rapids, Minn. on Jan. 31-Feb. 2, has added a a couple of home games to their schedule. It was thought that the Blades would play their last home game of the season Feb. 8 at 5pm versus Northwood, but now along with that contest Langdon will host the Fargo 16U team at 12 Noon on Feb. 22, then play a non-conference game with Notre Dame, MB at 5:00 p.m. the same day. It's just a couple more opportunities for you to come out and cheer on a team that has had a very nice year to this point. The Blades will play their end of year State Tournament at Sidney, MT the first weekend of March.
"See ya!" next week!
