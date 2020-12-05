Jake's Take on Sports

Lady Cards put two on Class B All-State Volleyball Team
Coming off a postseason where we saw five Langdon-Edmore-Munich football players make the Class A 11 Man All-State Team, now two more Cardinals athletes have made the Class B All-State Volleyball Team. Lady Cards senior Lexis Olson, and junior Morgan Freije have both made that squad, which is voted on by volleyball coaches of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association. It's the second time on the team for Lexi, and the first for Morgan. Area players Danielle Hagler from North Star and MacKenzie Hughes from Thompson also were named to the squad. You can find end of the year stats and more information about it on this weeks sports page. We congratulate both Lexi and Morgan on making the All-State team.
Winter sports still shooting to start competition on Dec. 14
Practice for winter sports and activities got underway in North Dakota on Nov. 30, the same time when games were supposed to begin. But an executive, amended order by Governor Doug Burgum's office moved the practice date to the last day in November, and the first competitions can be held on beginning Dec. 14, at least for now. Athletic directors across the state are attempting to reschedule games that have been missed with the late, which has really hit girls basketball. Trying to piece this all together isn't easy, and the situation is ever changing, which as you can imagine makes even more challenging. As of now, we have heard that all Region 2 teams, including North Border and Cavalier will not allow any visiting fans for games. The North Dakota High School Activities Association has put out guidelines that no more that 50 fans total can attend a winter event being all of North Dakota is in the orange color on the Smart Restart program. They also advise no concessions be made available. The way this would change is if the positive number of COVID-19 cases go down, which they are a bit, but most likely there is still a long way to go. We have not heard confirmation on what the plan for Langdon-Edmore-Munich is yet, and will have much more on that next week. We did get confirmed that all North Border basketball games this season will be played in Walhalla. Again, things may change more by the time we visit here next week, and we will attempt to give you the very latest information as things get confirmed, including the game plan for Dakota Spirit Arena.
Winter Sports Profile coming soon
With winter practices moving along, we are planning to put out our annual Winter Sports Profile together, to be out just before the winter games will begin. It will have a preview for boys basketball, girls basketball, junior gold hockey and girls hockey. We thank in advance the sponsors that make that preview happen.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.