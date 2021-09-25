Lady Cards volleyball suffers a tough injury
We have sad news to report this week, as the Langdon-Edmore-Munich volleyball has had a set back. Sophomore middle hitter Cora Badding suffered a knee injury during warmups recently and as a result, has to have season ending surgery. This is a big loss to the team, and was rather bizarre being it was a non-contact injury. Now, Cardinals volleyball fans can most likely remember that this has happened to players in the past (Some more than once), but the one good thing about it is that all came back fully recovered and played better than ever. Cora is a three sport athlete in Langdon, and one thing we know is that she will work hard in her recovery and do what it takes to come back hopefully stronger than before. It certainly doesn't hurt that her Mom is a physical therapist. We are so sorry to hear about Cora's injury, but she has a gigantic support group to help her through these tough times.
When the injury happened, the Lady Cards were just about to go on the court to face Central Cass in a match in Carrington on Sept. 18. The team rallied and played for their fallen teammate, beating the Squirrels in five games. Senior Morgan Freije had a remarkable 34 kills in that match, which is second all-time in Cardinals program history, behind only Brianna Stremick, who had 39 kills in a state tournament match versus Thompson in 2004, which is still a record to this day. So Freije is not only in rarified air and her 34 kills, but she also recently went over 1,000 kills in her career in a match at Rolette, just the eighth Cardinal to do so. So it's been good times and bad times for the Lady Cards recently, and hopefully they can keep rallying to continue a successful season.
State Class B Golf Tournament coming to Carrington
Just about to complete its fall season, the State Class B Girls Golf Meet is ready to be held in Carrington at Crossroads Golf Course Sept 27-28. As we told you last week, the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals will be competing in it as a team, and also Addi Brown from North Border and Elle Nicholas from North Star will compete on an individual level. We wish the Cards and all area players the best of luck at State, and we will have tourney results in next week's Republican.
Cardinals football continues big stretch, faces biggest road challenge of the season
We also told you last week that the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football team is in a big three stretch to their season that should determine is they will be at home or on the road for the playoffs. Of course nothing is guaranteed yet for the postseason, but the Cards can make huge strides in that department if they keep adding up the wins. Langdon-Edmore-Munich won at Thompson on the road on Sept. 17, but had a huge game at home versus Harvey-Wells County on Sept. 24, and face another big challenge in the week ahead. The Cardinals will play at Hillsboro-Central Valley, a team they haven't played since beating them for the State Class A Football Championship in 2018. The Burros and Cardinals are in the division and region this year, also for the first time in several years.
H-CV brings a very deep team to the table -- they have over 20 seniors this year -- And it should be a very fun and competitive contest. But that's why players play, for these kinds of games, and we know the Cards are looking forward to the challenge. After the game with at the Burros, the Cardinals have their last two regular season games of the year at home versus Northern Cass and Carrington.
"See ya!" next week!
