New play clocks great new addition at Langdon football field
As we go this week, we give a shout out to everyone that either sponsored or donated their time to putting new play clocks at the Langdon football field. Normally the play clock in Langdon has been run but the back judge of whoever the officiating crew would be, as they would always put up a wave for the last five seconds. Now, with digital play clocks installed in each end zone, players, coaches officials and fans can see how much time is left before the snap of the football. These play clocks are things that have already been installed on several fields in the region, and its great to see them finally come to Langdon.
And for those who go bananas every time something is improved athletically at the Langdon schools and/or facilities, fear not. This project was 100 percent privately funded. Thanks to Bachman-Goodman Ag Services and Horizon Financial Bank for being the main sponsors, and to MVM Contracting out of Fargo for the doing boring and pipe work to get the wires and hookups under the track. Also thanks goes out to Cavalier Rural Electric and United Communications for labor and wiring the clocks. We also want to say great job to Steph Fetsch, who ran the timer for the play clocks for the first time ever when the Cardinals hosted Harvey-Wells County on Sept. 24. The clocks were very useful on their maiden voyage, as the game came right down to the wire. So great work by all, and you can see the play clocks for yourself, as the Cards have the last two games on their regular season schedule at home, starting with Northern Cass on Oct. 8.
Girls Golf season comes to an end; Fall meeting of the Langdon Country Club Oct. 5
The Langdon Country Club is beginning to wind down its season, now that we have hit October. Groundskeeper Kevin "Cocoa" Beauchamp has put out a date of Oct. 15 when the club will close for the year, but with a very nice forecast at least through the first half of October, that is subject to change. The fall meeting of the club will take place this coming Tuesday, on Oct. 5. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. That night will also be the last night for food on Tuesday stags at the clubhouse, with cook your own steak or burgers along with crock pot sides served. And if you haven't already, payback slips for Tuesday Men's League golf are at the clubhouse to be picked up.
Congratulations also go out to the Langdon-Edmore-Munich girls golf team on making it to the State B Tournament, held in Carrington Sept. 27-28. Arianna Haraseth came in 28th place to lead the Cards, while all of their seniors finished their careers with personal best scores. Addi Brown from North Border also came in 28th overall. You can find pictures and results for the tourney in this week's Republican.
New grandstand coming to American Legion Field
We will leave you with more exciting sports news in Langdon. The Langdon Baseball Boosters have began construction of a brand new grand stand at American Legion Field, which will be ready for the 2022 baseball season. You may have already seen the demolition of the old bleachers, which have been around since 1998. This new grand stand will something never seen before, and plenty of room and not a bad seat in the house. The boosters are still looking for donations for this project, and any donation 100 dollars and above will get your or someones name on the construction plaque and board. For more information, contact Langdon Baseball Booster president Darin Romfo at 701-370-5019, or board member Tim Kingzett at 701-370-0980. This will be another fantastic addition to the Langdon and Cavalier County community.
