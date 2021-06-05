State B High School Baseball Tournament last spring high school event before summer; American Legion Baseball starts June 8
As we begin this week, we are just about ready to head to Jamestown for the State Class B High School Baseball Tournament. Both the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals and North Star Bearcats made it to state in their respective regions, and we were getting ready to cover them both. For the Cardinals, the stage is certainly set for them to get their first-ever state high school baseball title, as they are seeded first in the eight team bracket. Their fate should be just about known as you read these words this week.
It won't be much of a break for most of the Cardinals players, as most will be playing American Legion baseball with the Langdon Red Sox. Their first game is scheduled for June 8 in Minto with their first home game June 9 against Grafton. Some of the Cardinals younger players will be playing for the Langdon Eagles in Babe Ruth baseball. Their season is already underway. Tanner Groth is once again coaching the Red Sox this season, while Hayes Haslekaas is helming the Eagles. Both teams are hoping for a very successful seasons.
Lady Cards track has several girls place at the State Track Meet
It was a very successful State track meet for the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls team. After winning the Northeast Regional, the Lady Cards had a number of girls qualify at the state tourney held at the Community Bowl in Bismarck May 28-29.
Leading the way were senior Lexi Olson and freshman Cora Badding, who each qualified in two events. Lexi placed second in the 300 meter hurdles and eighth in the 200 meter run, while Badding took second place in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump. Also placing for the Cardinals was junior Alexa Schneider, who finished fifth in girls pole vault, and eighth grader Meredith Romfo, who got sixth in the javelin.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich ended up taking eighth place in the overall team standings with 27 points. A huge shout out to both the Cardinals girls and boys teams and head coaches Jane Hart and Rich Olson on another successful season.
Tournament season ready to begin at the Langdon Country Club
State golf meets were held in Carrington for the boys and Jamestown for the girls on June 1-2. The Cardinals girls team took 12th at state. It won't be long until they will play again since Class B girls golf is moving to the fall this year. Their next season will get started in just a couple of months in August.
At the Langdon County Club, the month of June kicks things into high gear- tournament season is about to begin. The 2nd Annual Langdon Country Club fundraising tournament is running on June 5th followed by the Cavalier County Memorial Hospital Charity Golf Tournament on June 12th and the Langdon Area School District Foundation Tournament on the 19th. There were still openings in all three tourneys at the time of this writing. Groundskeeper Kevin "Cocoa" Beauchamp has the course looking fantastic, so try and get out and enjoy the course soon.
Stay cool, and "See ya!" next week!
