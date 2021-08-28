Rain rings in the 2021 High School Football Season
High school football has begun across North Dakota, and conditions were not the best, to say the least. In the first home game of the year for the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals, rain basically came down from kickoff to the final horn. Randy Hill and I want to thank everyone who tried to make our broadcasting experience through the rain drops tolerable, and a big shout out to Ethen and Terner Askvig, who did great work with a squeegee to keep the press box windows clear.
It was a trial by monsoon, but everyone made it through, and the Cardinals made it through with a win. Edmore sophomore Rayce Worley had the pressure of not only the rain but stepping in at quarterback for his first career start after Simon Romfo, the Class A Senior Athlete of the Year, who is now playing at UND, graduated. Worley handled it all pretty well, throwing two touchdown passes including a 98-yarder to Markus Kingzett in the win.
More rain is forecasted when the Cardinals play at Westhope for their next game on Aug. 27. The Cards will be at home again on Sept. 10, which is also Homecoming in Langdon. L-E-M has moved up to second in the latest Class B 11-Man football poll behind Beulah this week.
Lady Cards Volleyball opens up in NC Tourney Aug. 28; First regular season match at Cavalier Sept. 2
With football, girls golf, and cross country all underway for the season, girls volleyball is ready to get rolling. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals and North Border Eagles both will play in a tournament at Northern Cass on Aug. 28. The Cards will have their first regular season match at Cavalier on Sept. 2 with their first home match on Sept. 9. Langdon-Edmore-Munich will be led by three seniors this year in Morgan Freije, Marlee Hetletved, and Morgan Thielbar. There are new coaches in area; North Border is coached this year by Shelby Kaster, who takes over for veteran coach Jan Beattie, and Carmen Stanhope reportedly has taken over the head job at Cavalier.
The Lady Cards are looking for a C squad coach as the program has great numbers once again this season. If you would like to join a team that is looking for its seventh straight Region 4 Championship, contact Ethen Askvig or Rich Olson at Langdon High School.
There are also four former Cardinals players that are playing college volleyball this year: Madi Hart, who is a senior and captain of the UND volleyball team for the second straight year; Rachel Hill, who is a senior at Mayville State; Calyn Crockett, now a sophomore at NDSCS in Wahpeton; and Lexi Olson, who is starting her freshman year at the University of Jamestown. We wish all four of our area athletes the best of luck in college athletics; it's great to see so many former Lady Cards playing at the collegiate level.
"See ya!" next week!
