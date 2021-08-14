High School Football season ready to go Aug. 20; New regions and classifications for area teams
It is that time of year once again, for high school football to get rolling in North Dakota. There are some new things this year -- While there are still four classes of football, they have renamed them. What was Class A 11 Man Football, where Langdon-Edmore-Munich, Grafton and Park River play, is now called Class B 11 Man. 9 Man Football, where Cavalier, North Prairie, North Star, and Bottineau play (That's right, Bottineau has been allowed to play 9 Man Football this season), is now called Class B 9 Man. Class A 11 Man is now the class for schools like Devils Lake, Belcourt, and this year, Grand Forks Central and Grand Forks Red River, plus Fargo North, and South. The North Dakota High School Activities Association hopes that putting the two Grand Forks schools and three from Fargo into a smaller Class A division will jump start each program and ultimately make them more competitive. The rest of the bigger North Dakota schools are in the Class AA division. My poor Williston Coyotes will be in the top tier due to their enrollment being too high, and now they get to play three Bismarck schools, plus Fargo Davies and both West Fargo programs. For a team that didn't win a game last year, it's going to a long year for the Coyotes.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich is also in a new Northeast Region of Class B 11 Man football. Gone are Bottineau, Westhope-Newburg and Rugby, to be replaced by Northern Cass, Thompson and Hillsboro-Central Valley, along traditional opponents in Grafton, Park River, Carrington and Harvey-Wells County. The Cards open their season Aug 20 at home versus Lisbon in a non-conference contest and a rematch of last year's State A Championship Game. Be aware that the game will kick off at 6:00 p.m., an hour earlier than usual. The Cards are coached again this year by Josh Krivarchka, and assisted again by Tim Polanski, Sam Preble and Marty Tetrault. Cole Darling will once again coach the junior high team, and he will be assisted by Davonte Riley, who is student teaching in Langdon.
Some other changes involving area teams, include Cavalier having a new head coach, as Mitch Greenwood will take over the program for Sandy Laxdal, who has retired, but will still coach Tornadoes girls basketball this winter. Greenwood has been a Cavalier assistant the last couple of season. North Border has decided to move to unsanctioned 6 Man Football this season. I will keep my personal feelings about that decision to myself, but they will play a seven game schedule. Midway-Minto and Drayton are in that league, but so are Trenton, Drake-Anamoose, Center-Stanton, Mandaree and White Shield. It's going to be another fun, interesting year for high school football in our region, with some very talented teams.
Volleyball practice to begin Aug. 16
On the heels of every other fall sports getting underway with practice, the last shoe to drop is always girls volleyball, and that will get started on Aug. 16. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Lady Cards will begin their first practice that day, with the high school team going at 8:30 a.m., and the junior high at 1:00 p.m. The Cardinals first action of the season is at a tournament at Northern Cass on Aug. 28, with their first home match coming Sept. 9 versus Thompson. Rich Olson is back coaching the Lady Cards again this year, and he is assisted by Alison Podhrasky, how moves up from the C Squad and taking over for Tami Flink, who has retired after a long and fantastic coaching career. Jane Hart and Morgan Titus will coach the junior high, with another coach possibly added depending on numbers.
Fall Sports Preview coming next week
Another true sign of fall sports is that the annual "Fall Spors Preview" will be in the next issue of the Cavalier County Republican. In it you can find everything you need to know about Cardinals football, volleyball, cross country, and this year, girls golf. Thanks to the sponsors that make the Preview possible.
"See ya!" next week!
