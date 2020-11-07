Jake's Take on Sports

COVID-19 Cases rising, but the postseason rolls on; Dakota Bowl still to be held in Fargo
For athletes and coaches of fall sports in our area, this has been on very long and stressful week, hoping they can get each game as healthy as possible. We are deep in the playoffs for high school football, and we congratulate the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football team, along the gridiron squad from Cavalier on both making it to the semifinals of the Class A 11 Man and 9 Man playoffs. If each team wins on Nov. 7, they both will once again advance to the 2020 Dakota Bowl, which is still going to be held at the Fargodome on Nov. 13. There are a few changes, as only 500 tickets will be given to each participating team, and they will allow 60 minutes between each state title game (4 in all), to allow the Dome to be cleared after each game, and get ready for the next.
What this means is that the first game of the day at the Dakota Bowl is the Class A 11 Man Championship, and with the new guidelines it's going to be scheduled for an 8:15am kickoff (You read that correctly!), which will be followed by the 9 Man Title Game at around 11:30am. Not the most ideal situation, but I'm sure both teams would be willing to play at 3:00am just to get the opportunity for a chance to play for all the marbles. For the Cards, it would be their fourth straight Dakota Bowl appearance, and the second straight for the Tornadoes.
Postseason Volleyball gets underway this week
The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals volleyball team is on a 14 match winning streak, as they head to the postseason, which begins with the Region 4 Girls Volleyball Tournament Nov. 10-14. The tourney is going to run a lot differently this year, as there will not be one venue for the tournament, which normally is held at the Devils Lake Sports Center.
Due to COVID-19, they are instead holding tournament matches at the site of the higher seed. The Lady Cards won the regular season title with a win at North Star on Nov. 2, so that means the road to the State B Volleyball Tournament will go through Langdon. The defending state champion Cardinals will have their first match of the tourney Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m. versus Dunseith, again to be held at the Langdon High School gym. It is such a huge advantage to have what the team hopes will be three home matches, a Region 4 Title, and another trip to the Fargodome for the State B Volleyball Tournament, which will be held Nov. 19-21.
It was nice first step to many good things for the Cardinals, and they hope it will lead them to achieving many big goals in the postseason.
Wrestling practice begins Nov. 9
As fall sports begin to get to the latter parts of their seasons, winter sports are beginning. We told you last week that the Langdon Blades had begun practice for all levels of hockey at Dakota Spirit Arena, and now it is time for wrestling to begin.
Shawn Horgan is once again coaching the Pembina County North team, which is a co-op of North Border, Cavalier and Langdon, which sent two wrestlers to grapple with the team last year.
While guidelines have not been completely worked out yet at press time, it will be interesting how they will run wrestling this year in the corona virus era that we live in. More information on that and basketball guidelines will be coming out in the weeks ahead.
Deer season is here
We will leave by saying a very big good luck with to all of our area deer hunters. Deer season began at noon on Nov. 6, and is not in progress. Remembers hunters if you take down a buck or doe, that's one less we all have to worry about hitting this winter. Go get 'em!!
"See ya!" Next week!
