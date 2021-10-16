Playoff Time is here for high school football
As we roll this week, we have reached the time of year in October that football playoffs begin for North Dakota high school football. Langdon-Edmore-Munich has clinched the second seed in the playoffs for Class B 11 Man Football. The Cards will host a first round game on Oct. 23, with their opponent and game time to be determined. They will need some help with upsets in other games to be able to host more than one contest. Whether at home or on the road, it's been another great season of Cardinals football, with just one loss on the year going into their last regular season game of the year against Carrington at home on Oct. 15 for Senior Night. The Cards four seniors, Tucker Welsh, Shaun Goeser, Jacob Pollestad and Zach Rostvet will be honored before the game, along with their parents. At the time of this writing, it looked like the Cardinals would host either Lisbon or Oakes in their first round playoff games, but it wouldn't be confirmed until the last week of the regular season.
As far as the other classes of football go, 9 Man Football will begin its on Oct. 16 with first round games. North Prairie (Rolla-Rolette) and St. John are the area teams playing that day. Cavalier and Nelson County each won their respective regions, so they both have first round byes and do not play until Oct. 23.
And finally in 6 Man Football, North Border has been king of the ring all season, rolling over every opponent they've played by 50 points or more. With just six teams in the playoffs for that division, the Eagles played a semifinal game hosting Drake-Anamoose on Oct. 15, then will play either a championship game or 3rd and 4th on Oct. 23 at Duane Carlson Field in Minot. We wish best of luck to all area teams in the postseason.
Lady Cards get build confidence building win with LIT title
On Oct. 9, the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals volleyball team hosted the 37th Annual Langdon Invitational Volleyball Tournament, which was one of the most if the best tourney field they have ever had compete in it. There were three teams in the top 10 in the state playing for the title, along with seven other teams that were very good as well.
The Lady Cards ended up winning the title in a thrilling three set championship match over Region 4 rival North Star, in the first round of what should be two more meeting down the stretch and into the postseason. The win should be a huge momentum rush for the team for the rest of the season, as their seniors in Morgan Freije, Marlee Hetletve and Morgan Thielbar all played great, and their younger players got some invaluable big game experience. The Cardinals will have their last four matches at home, including another showdown with the Bearcats on Nov. 1. Hopefully you can get out and enjoy some of the action.
State Cross Country Meet coming to Jamestown Oct. 22-23
Area teams are also getting ready for the State A & B Cross Country Meet, to be held Oct. 22-23 at Jamestown Pipestem Reservoir. The format is a bit different this year, as it will be split between two days, with Class B on the 22nd, and Class A running the 23rd. Class B Girls will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 22, followed by the boys at 3:45 p.m. We wish the Langdon-Edmore-Munich teams and all area clubs the best of luck at the State Meet.
Langdon Country Club course to remain open for the time being
Last week we told you that the Langdon Country Club was going to close for the season on Oct. 15. But with nicer weather forecast for the last half of October, that date has been moved back. So you still have time to get a couple late seasons rounds in, as the pins and cups will remain in until further notice. A reminder that the clubhouse, kitchen and pro shop are locked up and closed for the season.
"See ya!" next week!
