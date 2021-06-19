Back at it after an adventurous trip out west
Well, here we all are, back in the saddle after a pretty crazy trip out west taking care of some things on my Dad's ranch, which by the way things are going I may doing until I'm 70. There are so many things to go through, I can't even tell you. Searching for things like titles for campers, vehicles and machinery has been a never ending paper chase and scavenger hunt, and something I wouldn't wish on anyone.
The night I got to Williston on June 10, they got one the worst storms they've had in 20 years, with over six inches of rain falling in a very short time. There was flashing flooding all over town, and people were even kayaking in grocery store parking lots. But everyone made it through, and very thankfully we made somewhat miraculously without getting any damage. But again, we are back until the next western extravaganza on 4th of July weekend. So let's get you updated on a bunch of things.
Romfo twins named to All-State High School Baseball team
Let's start with more good news for Langdon graduates Grant and Simon Romfo. The squad released by the North Dakota High School Athletic Coaches Association, saw both Grant and Simon to the first team. Other area players included Tommy Nikoliason from North Star and AJ Votova from Grafton on the first team, and Riley Eide from the Spoilers on the second team. As we told you last week, Simon was named Class B Senior Athlete of the Year, and Josh Krivarchka Coach of the Year. Congrats to all. Grant and Simon plus Alex Clutchie of Langdon-Edmore-Munich were among many area athletes who are playing in the North Dakota Shrine Bowl All-Star Football games at West Fargo High School on June 19.
Olson plays well at Optimists All-Star Volleyball matches
A big shout out to Langdon-Edmore-Munich's Lexi Olson, who participated on the East team for the Optimists All-Star Volleyball matches, played June 14-15 in West Fargo and Bismarck. Lexi played middle hitter in both contests, and had seven kills in the first match and eight in the second, helping her East team sweep the West in all eight sets played.
Olson will now go on to play college volleyball for the University of Jamestown, and we wish her well in the future.
Langdon Red Sox have two home dates this week
American Legion Baseball has been off and running the last couple of weeks, and in the week ahead you can see the Langdon Red Sox live and in person at American Legion Field. The Red Sox will host Grafton on June 21, then May-Port June 23, with both games at 5:30pm. Langdon has had a near historic start to there season, beating their first two opponents by a combined score of 34-2. So get out and see the team live in you can, as this is one of the best teams that Post 98 has ever had, and they are a lot of fun to watch.
"See ya!" next week!
