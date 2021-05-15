Many thanks to everyone for condolences on the passing of my dad.
After a week's hiatus from this column, I would just like to thank everyone for the many condolences on the passing of my dad, Keith Kulland. I have mentioned him several times in this space, and he passed away on May 1. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and very much appreciated. My dad got to know several people in Cavalier County through my years here, and he enjoyed meeting and visiting with you all very much. He was a huge fan of western movies, so it's fitting that he passed away right at "High Noon". As I write these words, we are working on getting "The Ponderosa" organized, which is his 25 acre ranch northwest of Williston. This seems to be a project that will be neverending, as I'm finding things all over the property that I never even knew he had. But that is a story for another time. From sister Jan and I and the whole Kulland family, we all just want to say a simple "thank you" to everyone that has reached out to us in our time of need. A special thank you to Bob and Diane Simmons at KNDK and Lori Peterson at the Republican for allowing me time to get everything worked through out west. "Big Poppa", and "The General", as he was known, will be missed, and I will see you all soon.
Cardinals baseball team finishes up their regular season with a big home stand
The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals high school baseball team will finish up their regular season this week. The Cards are 17-1 on the year with their only loss coming in a second game at Midway-Minto. They will host a baseball triangular with Griggs County Central-Midkota and Minot Ryan on May 15, a league game with Midway-Minto on May 17, and a non-conference match up against Hatton-Northwood on May 18. The Cardinals are unbeaten in Region 4 games so far this season, and if that holds, they will have the honor of hosting the Region 4 Tournament the week of May 24. We should have a bracket in next week's paper. The Cards are hoping to get to their first State high school baseball tournament in 15 years. That would be held at Jack Brown Stadium the first weekend in June.
Regional Track Meets coming May 21
We are already to the point of the spring that regional track meets will be happening across North Dakota. The Northeast Regional Meet will be held at Hillsboro this year. Langdon-Edmore-Munich has had several girls qualify for the state meet, which will be held in Bismarck the following weekend. Senior Lexi Olson has qualified in the 100 and 200 meter dashes and the 300 meter hurdles. Meanwhile Heather Okeson is in for the girls discus, Cora Badding has qualified in the long jump and triple jump (setting a school record with the latter), Alexa Schneider has made state in the pole vault, and Meredith Romfo in the javelin. No Cardinals boys have made it yet, but several are close. Both teams hope to have several more athletes get in at the region meet.
Tuesday Men's Golf League is set to begin May 18 at the Langdon Country Club
We will leave this week by reminding men's golfers that the Tuesday Men's League is set to begin on May 18. League Secretary Randy Hill tells us that there are 28 teams signed up in the early 3:30 p.m. shiftand 36 in the late 6:00 p.m. shift. The early round has the same amount of teams, while the late round is down a couple. Don't forget that Tuesday Men's Stag activities will be going on in the clubhouse, and the kitchen will be open. A reminder as well that Wednesday Women's League is also set to begin the first week of June. Contact Jenny Romfo at 701-370-0098 to sign up your 2-woman team.
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.