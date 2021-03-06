Jake's Take on Sports

A wild weekend of local sports
As we chatter at you this week, we are just hours away from heading down to cover the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team at the State B Girls Basketball Tournament in Minot. What a year its been for the Lady Cards, as they battled through a tough stretch at the end of the regular season, settled things down and ran off five straight wins to get to defend their State B Championship. It's also been a unique postseason. Being the Devils Lake High School opted not to host either the Region 4 boys or girls tournaments this year, games were played at home sites in the first two rounds, with the championship being played the Betty Englestad Sioux Center in Grand Forks. So through all that, plus worrying about COVID, and also dealing with some injuries, the Lady Cards are still standing. No matter what happens to them at State, getting there is the most important thing, and we congratulate them on getting to The Big Dance in Minot, and wish them best of luck in defending their title.
Cardinals boys win District 8 Tourney for the first time since 2006
Congratulations go out as well to the Langdon-Edmore-Munich boys basketball team. The Cards finally got it done and won the District 8 Boys Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2006 (The Flink's on Fire!! days). It's been a long run from one title to another, but after a couple of narrow misses, a couple of lean years, and a number of other issues, the boys got it done. Now, the Cards will try and get to their first state tournament since 1996. That is going to be a very tough road, but again like the girls, the boys up to two games at home if they keep winning, and if that would happen would play at the Betty for the title game on March 11. A complete bracket for the tourney can be found in this weeks paper. Congratulations to Grant Romfo for being named District 8 Senior Athlete of the Year, and congrats to Grant and Simon Romfo, and Jagger Worley on being named to the All-District 8 team. A big shout out as well to Cardinals coach Andy Haaven, was named District 8 Coach of the Year. We with the team the best of luck in their quest for a state berth. Good luck as well to the North Border Eagles boys hoops team, as they are the top seed in the Region 2 Tournament.
While we are happy for the teams above, we are also very sad for the way things turned out in the District 8 Tournament for the St. John and Rolla teams. The morning of the last day of the tourney, a player from St. John tested positive for COVID, which made the whole St. John team close contacts. The Woodchucks played Rolla in the opening round of the tourney on Feb. 26, and infected player was in the game, which also made the Bulldogs players close contacts. So both teams had to forfeit their games, and their seasons ended just like that. We feel the most for the seniors on both teams, who their high basketball careers end in an instant. Thankfully the St. John player never made the trip when the Woodchucks played Langdon-Edmore-Munich in the tourney semifinals. Just when you think we are at the end of the tunnel with this COVID stuff, it gives you a big slap in the face. You just never know, these days especially.
Track season coming soon
Believe or not, track and field season opened for the year on March 1. How awesome is it to see spring sports go on at all, as of course all of last spring's activities were lost due to COVID-19. Let's hope this year will be different and a full season can be had. Rich Olson is coaching the Cardinals boys track team again this year, and Jane Hart again has the girls. We wish every the best.
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.