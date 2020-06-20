Some good news on the shoulder
Let’s start this week with a something somewhat positive. My injured left shoulder was evaluated recently, and thankfully, at least for now, I am not going to have to have surgery on it. A lot depends on how it heals, but that seems to be better by the day. I’m definitely not out of the woods yet, but hopefully going in the right direction. I’m in a sling for two weeks, but that’s nothing if I can avoid surgery. Let’s talk up more good news this week.
Golf Tourney June 20 at the Langdon Country Club
Let’s remind you one more time that the Langdon Country Club is hosting a fundraising golf tournament on June 20. This is for course and clubhouse improvements, and is open to anyone. It’s a 2-person scramble format, and a shotgun start will begin the day at 10am.
Also club wants to remind golfers that the Men’s City Tournament will take place June 30th, and the Miller Lite Tournament sponsored by Schwann Wholesale, is now set for July 25th and is now open to men and women aged 21 and over.
Langdon Red Sox at home this week
The Langdon Red Sox Class B Independent League Baseball team is off and running with a 6-1 record and they are unbeaten in league games. The Red Sox are at home for a double header on June 24 versus Minto at 6 p.m. This would be a great time for you to come out and see the boys in action. Langdon has a limited game schedule and this will be their last home game for quite some time.
Demolition Derby coming to Walhalla
We leave this week with the great news that a fun activity has been added for our area. A demolition derby is coming to Walhalla in the industrial park on June 27 3 p.m. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. that day, with the pits open from 11-2. For more information contact Nathan Blair and Danielle Follin. That should be a fun day.
“See ya!” Next week!
