Greetings, from Williston, ND!
We come to you this week as one sweaty mess from Williston, where I am doing the never-ending task of cleaning up my dad's ranch. Finding all kinds of treasures out here. I had forgotten my dad once ran for Williams County Commissioner (found a "Vote for Keith Kulland" card) and also found tickets for a 1990 Buffalo Hunt. There is so much "stuff" out here; I find something new almost daily. 140 World War II legit army helmets with liners? Yep, I found them (they even have names on the front!) in one of the million storage sheds out here. It may sound like I'm complaining but be sure that I am not. It's actually very interesting to basically go through the history of my dad's life while I rummage through and get things back in shape out here. There have been many other things found that I probably shouldn't mention, I'll just let you use your imagination. So, now you know where I am this week, but there are many things sports-wise to get us all caught up on, so let's do it!
Cardinals football begins defense of their three-time Class A title
Well, it is August, so that means we think of back to school and, of course, fall sports. This year North Dakota Class B schools will have four fall sports -- football, volleyball, cross country as usual, and this year - girls golf, which will be played in the fall rather than the spring.
The Langdon-Edmore-Munich football began practice on Aug. 5 as did all of North Dakota 9-Man and Class B 11-Man (which it is now called) teams. The Cards first game is already less than two weeks away- at home versus Lisbon. Every Cardinals fan is wondering what this year's team will be about with the likes of the Romfo twins, Cooper Zimmer and Alex Cluchie all lost to graduation. I think the phrase "We got next" is something they can rally behind. Trust me, this year's squad has a ton of talent and will win its share of games. It should be another fun year to watch. Josh Krivarchka is back as head coach for this year's team.
Cross Country begins Aug. 9
Area cross country teams will also begin practice on Aug. 9. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals team is coached this year once again by Todd Hetler and Kiara Bassingthwaite, and they will have their first practice Aug. 9 at 4:00 p.m. with their first meet in Jamestown on Aug. 21. The Cards will host the Harvey Hope Invitational on Sept. 20 at the Langdon Country Club. Girls Golf started practice Aug. 2, and volleyball does not start practice until Aug. 16, so we will talk more about that next time we visit.
