Jake's Take on Sports

Traveling through the Holidays
We visit with you this week from Williston, and, of course, the day I came (December 22), it was as cold as it's been out here all winter. So cold, in fact, that the water well at my dad's ranch froze up which made for a nice little morning surprise. After a short panic and two space heaters later, there is peace in the valley once again. We are out here for a little bit of the Christmas holiday then will be traveling to various spots.
One of those spots will be Jamestown on December 28 where we will be broadcasting holiday basketball from the Newman Center. Both the Langdon-Edmore-Munich girls and boys basketball teams will be meeting Shiloh Christian at that facility for games at 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. After that, the Lady Cards have a home game with Dakota Prairie on December 29 then travel to Carrington on January 2.From there it's what we like to call "Nervous Breakdown Season", as games will be flying by through the months of January and February. It's called that becaus, by the end of the run, I'm just about ready to have one. And with the threat of COVID-19 shutting down teams at anytime, it's more like "Double Nervous Breakdown Season". The winter sports season has gotten off to a great start, however, and with positive cases still going down, let's hope it stays that way.
Lady Cards upset #1 Kindred; Both Cardinals teams move up in the polls
As we roll into the holidays, it's been a good early start for the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls and boys basketball teams. The Lady Cards lost their first game of the year, which broke a 29 game winning streak for the program, but things have been looking way up since. It culminated in an upset win over top-ranked Kindred for the Cardinals girls, 44-43, at a game in Jamestown. It might be more like a mild upset, since both teams were ranked in the top 10 in the latest media poll.
The Cardinals boys have looked strong with wins in the their first two games of the year, and the state is noticing both clubs. The Lady Cards are now ranked second in girls hoops, oddly enough still behind Kindred, although they did receive seven first place votes. Meanwhile, the Cardinals boys have moved up to number seven in the boys poll with their nemesis Four Winds-Minnewaukan holding the top spot.
With all winter sports, let's remember that none of these teams had an opportunity to do much in the off season due to the pandemic, and everything is a work in progress. We will look forward to many fun games ahead for many of our area teams.
Holiday open skating is possible at Dakota Spirit Arena; Here's how you do it
If anyone is hoping to get in on opening skating at Dakota Spirit Arena, it is possible this year. There are no set times, but anyone can get out and do some skating, although you do need to reserve a spot. To get that done, contact Jayna Hoffarth, who is setting the whole thing up. Just text her at 701-370-0529, and she will work with you to find a time that works best for everyone. We are told this is open to anyone, whether you have a kid in the hockey or skating programs or not. So if you have family in town or just want to get on the ice yourself, contact Jayna at her number for more information. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
The one big event at the arena over the holiday break is a Mite Jamboree coming up on January 2, and we are told there will be several teams involved from across the region. Both high school-aged Langdon Blades teams are off until January 8.
"Happy New Year!!", and "See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.