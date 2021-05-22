And the rains came, sort of
Let's start this week out by telling FINALLY some rain has come to our area. It's not as much as hoped for (Although some in extreme eastern Cavalier County got over an inch), yet anyway, but as they say moisture is moisture. More rain is expected throughout the weekend, which hopefully will cheer everyone up a bit. This had been the longest stretch of dry weather in recent and even long memory, so let's hope the crops get growing and good times are upon us. We have lots to tell you this week, so let's get started:
Region 4 High School Baseball Tournament ready to at American Legion Field
May 24-26 are the dates for the 2021 Region 4 High School Baseball Tournament. Langdon-Edmore-Munich went 8-0 in Region 4 games this season, so the Cards have the honor of hosting the tourney at American Legion Field. This is the first time this tournament will be held in Langdon since 2006 and part of 2007. In '06, the Cardinals won the title and ended up finishing second at the State B Tournament, which was also their last and only appearance in the the Big Dance. In '07, they hosted a portion of the tournament until torrential rains came on the championship day, which forced the tourney being moved to Grafton, where the Spoilers upset the Cardinals.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich has had a great season with a record going into the postseason of 23-1. Simon Romfo of the Cardinals has now hit six home runs in his last six games, which is a big positive going into the tourney season, but the Cardinals will be without sophomore Jack Romfo, who was hit by a pitch in the teams last regular season game of the year, and will miss the regional tournament, but could possibly come back if they would advance to state. A full bracket for the tourney can be found in this weeks paper.
State Track Meet coming up in Bismarck May 28-29
The postseason spring sports continue on the last weekend of May, with the State A and B Track Meet, which will be held at the Bismarck Community Bowl May 28-29. Last week in this space we told about Langdon-Edmore-Munich qualifiers, and we have one to add this week. Tucker Regner becomes the first Cardinal on the boys side to qualify for state, as he made it in the boys pole vault with a jump of 12' 6". The Cards hoped to qualify more athletes at the Northeast Region Tournament in Hillsboro on May 21.
Four Cardinals girls golfers make All-Region 3 team
The Region 3 Girls Golf Meet was held in Devils Lake on May 19. Langdon-Edmore-Munich took second to Grafton for the team title, shooting a team score of 407, compared to the Spoilers 375. Four Cardinals girls finished in the top 10 to make the All-Region 3 team in Gracie Christainson, Olivia Christinason, Arianna Haraseth and Halle Jabs. Those golfers and the team will now advance to State B Girls Golf Meet, which will be held at the Jamestown Country Club June 1-2. We will have results from boys regionals next week, as they were still playing in Grand Forks as this column was written.
Olson makes the Optimists All-Star Volleyball team
Let's leave this week by congratulating Langdon senior Lexi Olson on being named to the 2021 Optimists All-Star Volleyball team. Olson was named to the east team, which is comprised of both Class A and B players.
Lexi was a 2-time All-Stater for the Lady Cards volleyball team, and is also qualified for the State Track Meet in three events this spring. The Optimists All-Star matches will be played at West Fargo High School on June 14, and Bismarck Century High School June 15. This is quite an honor, and we say congrats to Lexi and good luck!
"See ya!" next week!
