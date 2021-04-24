Jake's Take on Sports

Spring activities kicking into high gear
It finally looks like spring sporting activities are going in the right direction, as the weather, although possibly wet, looks to be consistently warm enough for things outdoors to happen. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals high school baseball team has two games this week, at home versus Grafton on April 26 then at Midway-Minto on April 29. The Cardinals track teams, after hosting a massive 15-team (!!) meet on April 22, has meets at Cavalier on April 27, in Belcourt on April 29, then at Rugby on May 1. Last, but not least, the Langdon-Edmore-Munich boys and girls golf teams are also getting very busy, as the girls are scheduled for meets on April 26 in Grafton and April 30 at McVille. The boys will swing away at golf meets in Larimore on April 27 then are also in action on April 29. Now, the forecast is calling for rain in the early part of next week, but after that - things look very good for both spring sports and spring planting. Let's hope both activities go very well.
Kaylee Lowery named to Lions All-Star Basketball team
We give a huge shout out to Kaylee Lowery of the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Lady Cards girls basketball team. Kaylee, a Langdon senior, has been named to the roster of the 2021 Class B Lions All-Star Girls Basketball team. Lowery was named District 8 and Region 4 Senior Athlete of the Year this past season, helping the Cardinals to a fifth place finish at the State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament. Kaylee is the daughter of Matt Lowery and Jolena Lowery of Langdon. She is planning on attending Minot State University this fall with no plans to play college athletics. She will be majoring in radiology. Other area athletes to make the Lions teams are Carlee Sieben, Cassie Sieben and Julia Dusek from Grafton and Liz Schanilec from Midway-Minto. On the boys side making the team are Stevan Garza from Grafton and JaeShaun Shaw and Bronson Walter from Four Winds-Minnewaukan. Jase Crockett from Northern Cass was chosen as an alternate. The games will be played Monday, July 12 at Bismarck Legacy High School and July 13 at West Fargo High School.
Cardinals and area teams have several players selected for the Shrine All-Star football game
Along with the Lions All-Star games this summer, the 2021 Shrine Bowl All-Star football games will happen on June 19 at West Fargo. Several area athletes have been named to either the 11-Man or 9-Man East squads. Simon Romfo, Grant Romfo and Alex Cluchie, all multiple All-State players from Langdon-Edmore-Munich, have all made the 11-man team. On the 9-man side, Jaden Lee from North Border, Brannin Cleem, Andre Letexier from Cavalier, Xavier Mitchell from North Prairie and John Fischer from Benson County are on the squad. We wish them all the best of luck in this great event which will feature a whole week of activities leading up to the games.
Langdon Country Club Men's League golf signup continuing
We are less than a month away from Tuesday men's League golf to begin at the Langdon Country Club. There is still plenty of room for you to sign up a 2-man team. Just contact Randy Hill, league secretary, at 701-370-1118 by call or text. The time for the shifts are as in years past, at 3:30 and 6:00 p.m. The first day for the league is May 18. Tuesday men's stag festivities continue at the club, with the kitchen open each Tuesday evening featuring steaks and burgers plus a weekly special. You can pay your dues either at the clubhouse or online, just check the Langdon Country Club Facebook page for more information.
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.