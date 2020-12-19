Rolling into the Christmas Break with winter sports
We have gotten off a nice start with winter sports activities so far. That, and the number of positive cases around the area have gone down significantly, so it doesn't appear that we got the Thanksgiving spike that many were concerned about, and hopefully that means continued good times for the future. The COVID-19 vaccine is beginning to roll out in North Dakota, which is even more good news, although when we see it up here in the Tundra is anyone's guess. All of this is something to happy about going into the holidays, however. There are a few activities to talk about over the Christmas break, let's get to that now.
Cardinals basketball teams back in action right after Christmas; Lady Cards winning streak stopped at 29
The Langdon-Edmore-Munich basketball teams will be busy right after the Christmas weekend. Both teams will meet and play Shiloh Christian at the Newman Center in Jamestown on Dec. 28, with the girls playing at 2:00 p.m., and the boys at 3:30. The Lady Cards had their 29 game winning streak snapped when they lost at Benson County 50-49 on Dec. 14. The defending state champions will have better days ahead, once they get back into the swing of things. A 29 game winning streak in high school basketball these days is very rare, and while the team is disappointed is has come to and end, its something they can look back at and be proud of.
The Cardinals boys team is off to great start to their season, and they have athleticism that can match anyone in the state. Both teams should have fun seasons and should be a blast to watch.
Mite Hockey tournament coming to Dakota Spirit Arena
After a very busy weekend Dec. 18-19, the Langdon Blades junior gold and girls teams are off for a couple of weekends over the holidays. The junior gold boys were supposed to play in a Grand Forks tourney between Christmas and New Years, but that go cancelled due to COVID-19. Both team will be back playing the weekend of Jan. 8. Langdon is excited to host a Mite Jamboree on Jan. 2, with teams coming from across the area. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. That starts what is going to be an extremely busy month January at the arena, and we hope that all events can get in without an issues.
Mickey Jordan to be inducted into Officials Hall of Fame
More good news to leave you with this week. Mickey Jordan, a proud graduate of Hannah, North Dakota, has been selected for the North Dakota High School Officials Hall of Fame.
Jordan is one of five officials that will be inducted in the 51st induction class. One of the others is Gary Cederstrom of Minot, who had a long, great career as a major league baseball umpire.
Mickey, who now resides in Bismarck, began officiating basketball in 1986, and continued until earlier this year. He refereed 30 state basketball tournaments in Class A and Class B, and is a past president of the North Dakota Officials Association. He also has worked countless college basketball games in various conferences.
Jordan has also been an educator since 1977, and has served on the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors. Mickey is now a financial professional at Thrivent Finacital in Bismarck, and is a proud father of two daughters, Shannon and Paige.
Congrats to Mickey on this well deserved honor, as he's been a good friend of mine for many years. An induction ceremony date will be announced sometime in 2021.
Merry Christmas to all! "See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.