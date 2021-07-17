Postseason baseball is ongoing; District 5 American Legion Baseball Tournament starts July 19
As we roll this week, postseason baseball tournaments have been either happening or will happen in the week ahead. A big congratulations goes out to the Langdon 12U Little League team, who won the Northern League Tournament, and with that title qualified to the the State B 12U Tournament in Velva which is coming up July 22-25. The tournament format is two four team pools of round robin play, then the top two teams in each pool will advance to the Championship Day on July 25. Langdon's first game is against Cassleton on July 22 at 9:00 a.m. We wish the team best of luck. Darin Gellner is the head coach of the 12U squad, with Josh Schaefer and Travis Hakanson the assistants.
The Northern League Babe Ruth Tournament is also going on and concluding on July 18 in Grafton. The Langdon Eagles were the top seed for the tournament, and they are trying to advance to their fifth straight State B Babe Ruth Tournament, which is set to be held in Bottineau this year, July 24-28.
And this week it's the District 5 American Legion Baseball Tournament, which will be played at Harris Halliday Field in Grafton July 19-21. Their are only four teams in the district this year, with Langdon getting the top seed, followed by Grafton, Park River and Midway-Minto. A District 5 Tournament bracket can be found in this week's Republican.
Coach Tami Flink to retire from coaching LEM Volleyball
We got this right before the deadline for the paper, but we still wanted to get out that longtime Langdon-Edmore-Munich assistant volleyball coach Tami Flink has decided to retire from coaching, after 18 years with the Lady Cards program, and many more with other volleyball teams and programs. The plan is to do a feature story on Coach Flink next week, as this deserves more than just a couple of lines in the column. Look for that in the next issue, but we will still say congrats to Tami on her retirement, and many thanks for the many year she dedicated to coaching volleyball in our area.
Girls Softball getting closer to reality for Langdon-Edmore-Munich; Fundraiser in Munich on July 21
There have been rumblings the last couple of years, and it's looking more and more like Girls Softball may become a sanctioned sport for Langdon-Edmore-Munich. Their has been a sign up already with several girls interested, and now there will a fundraiser coming up this week to help out with the possible start-up costs. This fundraiser will be held at Edgar Westphal Field in Munich on July 21 at 6:30 p.m., featuring the Langdon-Edmore-Munich summer softball teams against a legacy team from Munich (No roster was given for the them at press time, so your guess is as good as mine). Admission is free, and full concessions will be available. As far as we know, nothing has been officially decided on a softball team for next spring, but this fundraiser seems to be another step towards it, and hopefully everyone can get out and support the effort.
"See ya!" next week!
