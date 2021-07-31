Summer baseball winding down, and what a season it was
As we come to you on the last week of July, the last postseason baseball tournament of the summer is happening for for area, which is the State B American Legion Baseball Tournament in Oakes. The Langdon Red Sox have advanced to the first American Legion Tournament since 2018, and they played Garrison in the opening round on July 29. The Sox will try and win their first Legion title since 2006. The Post 98 team has done well this season, even when playing the whole month of July without Grant and Simon Romfo, who are getting ready for NDSU and UND football camps. While it wasn't easy, the Red Sox got the job done to represent at the State B Tourney.
The Langdon Eagles Babe Ruth baseball team had a frustrating run in the State B Babe Ruth Tournament in Bottineau, losing their first two games and being eliminated from the tourney. Although the Eagles were hoping to make a deep run at state, the team can be proud that they made the state tournament for a remarkable fifth straight year, and they will try and push for a sixth straight title next season.
The Langdon 12U Red Sox also made a state tournament in Velva, and they played very well with two heart wrenching losses in the semifinals and third place games. Coach Darin Gellner's squad is one very talented group, and many of them will move up to Babe Ruth baseball next season.
With three teams making state tournament runs, the Langdon Area baseball programs are in the best shape they have ever been and hopefully that will continue.
Class B Girls Golf to begin first fall season Aug. 2
Something new will be coming to fall high school sports this fall and that's the move of Class B girls golf from the spring to the fall. The move is for the main reason that golf courses almost always are in better shape in the late summer/early fall months, and lately the weather has been much better as well. So, Jenny Romfo and Connie Kjos will be coaching the girls this fall with the first practice coming up on Aug. 2.
Teams will be hitting the ground running, as the first girls meet of the year is Aug. 6 at Park River. The Langdon Country Club will host a meet on Aug. 9. The State Class B Girls Golf Meet will be held in Carrington on Sept. 27-28.
Cardinals Fall Sports Parent Meeting coming Aug. 4
The annual fall sports meeting for athletes, coaches, and parents will be held Aug. 4 at 7:00 p.m. in the Langdon High School gym. This is for anyone who has a player going out for fall football, volleyball, cross country, and this year - girls golf. For more information contact Langdon Area High School at 701-256-5291.
Cardinals football to get underway Aug. 5
We will leave you with one more date, the opening practice for North Dakota 9-Man and Class B 11-Man football will get rolling Aug. 5. We will have a lot more on this in the weeks ahead. The first game of the season for the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals is coming Aug. 20 at home against Lisbon. How crazy is it that we talking about all this stuff already?!?
"See ya!" next week!
