Jake's Take on Sports

Cardinals make State B Baseball Tournament after 15 painful years
Let's start this week by congratulating the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals high school baseball on getting over the hump and winning the 2021 Region 4 High School Baseball Tournament. After 15 years of some very frustrating postseason losses, the Cards finally put three games together and will now make their second appearance at a State B Tourney, their first since 2006, when they took second. The names Zack Schaefer, Justin Flink, Tanner Adam, Ryan Bachman, Drew Wold and several more come to mind now off that team. This years Cardinals team was hoping to be seeded first in the state tournament, which was going to be announced the morning of May 28. We will have full coverage of how they do here in the Republican, and of course you can hear all of their games on KNDK 1080 and online through myborderland.com. It's fitting that this years tournament is back at Jack Brown Stadium June 3-5, as it was back in '06.
State Track Meet happening in Bismarck; Lady Cards win Northeast Region Meet
The good news just continues this week, with a huge shout out going to the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls track team, on winning the 2021 Northeast Region Meet, held in Hillsboro on May 21. The Lady Cards got it done and did it in style, winning by 10 points over May-Port-C-G. Hillsboro-Central Valley won on the boys side, with Langdon-Edmore-Munich finishing eighth.
A couple of Cardinals girls qualified for state at the meet, with Lexi Olson getting their in the 400 meter run. She is now qualified in four events -- the 100, 200 and 400 meter runs, and the 300 meter hurdles. New Cards qualifiers also include Marlee Hetletved and Rebekah Wells in the 100 meter hurdles. Other Cardinals that already qualified are Cora Badding the long and triple jump, Alexa Schneider in the pole vault, Meredith Romfo in the javelin and Heather Okeson in the discus. On the boys side, Tucker Regner has qualified in the pole vault. We wish both Cardinals boys and girls teams the best of luck at state!
State B Golf happening June 1-2, Wednesday Women's League at the LCC also set to begin
State Tournaments for spring events are all happening withing the next week. The State B Boys will be held in Carrington, with the State B Girls in Jamestown. Langdon-Edmore-Munich qualified their whole team for the girls tourney, with boys missing out by two strokes. However Alex Gellner and Reese Hoffarth both made the All-Region 3 team, so both qualified for state as well. North Border also has their boys team going to the state meet this year.
Jenny Romfo is coaching both the girls and boys teams this year, and she is also organizing the Wednesday, Womens League at the Langdon Country Club. That is set to start this week, with two shifts on June 2. If you still haven't signed up your 2-Woman team, please contact Coach Romfo ASAP at 701-370-0098.
Happy Memorial Day weekend, and "See ya!" next week!
