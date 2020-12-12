Langdon loses a community and civic icon
We have a ton of things to tell you about this week, but before we get to that, we need to honor someone who left us rather unexpectedly recently. Bob Mostad passed away last week, and the town of Langdon and really all of Cavalier County will never be the same. Bob, who owned both Bud's Welding and At the Hop Bar and Grill in Langdon, along with a number of other side businesses, is someone that is going to be hard to replace in a small town. He did so many things that went under the radar for many people, but they most certainly were not totally unnoticed. Whether it be the Langdon Chamber, Musicfest, the Langdon schools, Lodging Tax Board, Cavalier County Search and Rescue, Mount Carmel Dam, countless snowmobile clubs, his snow removal and tree services, and so many, many more, Bob was a big part of it. Simply put, if you had a problem, Bob would find a way to solve it. Bob also loved music, and particularly was a big supporter of live music. The band Free Beer may have never gotten anywhere if we didn't get our start by Bob hiring us for several early gigs At the Hop, and that's just one example. I think the best thing I and several people will remember about Bob, is when you said his name, they almost all said, "He was a good friend of mine". I have lost a great friend, as have we all. Rest in Peace Bobby, it's going to take 20 of us to do all the things you did to help this community.
Winter sports get the green light to get rolling
Okay let's now get going with some good news on winter sports and activities. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced at a COVID-19 press conference on Dec. 9, that winter sports can get going with competition beginning on Dec. 14. That's great news for many area athletes and also kids in things such as speech, art clubs and other activities.
After the announcement came down, it's been a little crazy trying to get everything together. It's been even worse for area athletic directors, as they have had to move and change schedules around several times, and most likely aren't done doing it either. As far as fans at games, both North Border and Cavalier are only allowing their home fans at games until after Christmas, and Langdon-Edmore-Munich is still looking at ways to safely have fans at games, with a formal announcement yet to come. Other schools like North Star, are keeping things the way they were at the end of the fall sports season. The North Dakota High School Activities Association put out new guidelines for fans, saying they will allow up to 25 perfect of a venue capacity. But don't look for that to happen around here until after the holidays.
But the best part is that games will be happening, and hopefully that will make the winter go buy a lot faster (As if it wasn't going quick already with this beautiful December weather we are all enjoying). Let's now talk up what is going on activity wise for area teams.
Girls basketball teams facing a numbers crunch
We begin with girls basketball, where almost every team across the region is facing lower numbers. We have heard that North Border only has eight girls out in grades 9-12, and it's the lower teens at best for all other squads. Langdon-Edmore-Munich has 12 girls out for their varsity, which isn't terrible but for sure is lower than years past. Girls basketball has taken a hit ever since they switched volleyball to the fall, and now the pandemic isn't helping.
The Lady Cards will get their season started with three games in week one of the season, beginning at Benson County in Leeds on Dec. 14. Of course the Cardinals are the defending state champions in Class B Girls Hoops, and it should be fun to see how they do in defense of their state crown.
Boys Basketball shouldn't see much of a change
While girls basketball teams have had to reschedule a number of games lost earlier in the season, boys buckets shouldn't see that big of a change. The week ahead was when they were supposed to begin, so while they will be a few small schedule updates, it won't be the several that the girls have had to change up. Langdon-Edmore-Munich will start their boys season at home versus Midway-Minto on Dec. 15. Also North Border will start what they are hoping will be one of their best seasons in years, as they open up in Walhalla versus Northern Cass on Dec. 14.
Numbers aren't an issue for whatever the reason in boys hoops, and there are several teams in the area that should be good, which should provide some very good games ahead.
Dakota Spirit Arena starts getting busy on Dec. 18
Langdon Blades hockey will get rolling the weekend of December 18th, with the junior gold boys playing Crosby that evening at 5:00 p.m., followed by the girls versus Grand Forks at 7 p.m. It will be interesting to see how they figure out how big 25 percent capacity is for Dakota Spirit Arena. Let's just hope things keep getting better pandemic wise, and more fans can join in as the season goes along.
Winter Sports Profile in this issue of the Republican
We just threw out a couple of teasers on winter sports, but you can get the full meal deal with our annual Winter Sports Profile in this weeks paper. We talk basketball and hockey with schedules visits with the coaches and more. Thanks to all of the sponsors who made this years preview possible!
"See ya!" next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.