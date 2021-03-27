Jake's Take on Sports

Some tough times to work through
As we begin this week, there's been a lot of loss in our area recently. We were going to talk about this last week, but then an even more shocking loss happened with a Langdon high school student, and it just didn't seem right to mention anything at the time. It's not been an easy couple of weeks for certain. But in trying times, we try and push through by either participating in area activities and events. To the families of Danny Roy, Dale Charon and Brayden Schwartz, we all offer our sincere condolences. All three were taken from us shockingly suddenly, and all three will be greatly missed. All three were also tremendous sports fans, so that's why it's appropriate to mention them here.
Old Timers hockey tournament in Langdon March 26-27
We are a little late to the table with one of the events were talking about above, but there is an Old Timers Hockey Tournament happening at Dakota Spirit Arena March 26-27. Initially there were supposed to be six teams in the tourney, but that has been pared down to four, with two from Langdon and one each from Rugby and Cando. They will be playing all day and evening on March 27, and everyone is welcome to come out and watch the action. Several former Langdon Blades players will be on the ice.
Boys and Girls Golf practice begins Monday
March 29 is the opening date for Class B boys and girls golf across North Dakota. Jenny Romfo will be coaching the Langdon-Edmore-Munich girls and boys teams this year, after Ethen Askvig stepped down as boys coach due to his new responsibilities as Langdon high school principal. Coach Romfo says they will have 20 girls and 10 boys out for the team this season. She also said that for the first time in several years, the teams will be able to have their first practices outside at the Langdon Country Club. She could only remember two other times that this has happened. Connie Kjos will be assisting Romfo this year, for both the girls and boys programs. An interesting high school golf note, that the numbers are so big in North Border and Cavalier, that they are breaking up their Pembina County North co-op this season, as both schools will each have teams.
College outdoor track season to begin; Jocelyn Dinius to begin her final year at NDSU
Let's finish up this week by giving a shout out to Langdon graduate Jocelyn Dinius, who on the weekend of March 26-27 will be competing in outdoor track for the NDSU Bison team. Jocelyn will compete in the pole vault and a number of sprints for the Bison this year. She did not get to compete outdoors last season, so she is completing her great career is NDSU track as a graduate student. We wish her the best of luck. Jocelyn is the daughter of Denny and Carol Dinius of Langdon. We will have more area college athlete talk in the weeks to come, as there are several great stories to report.
"See ya!" next week!
