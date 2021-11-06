Cardinals bid for a fourth straight title comes to an end in frustrating fashion
Well, we had hoped to be talking to you this week about the Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals football team moving one step away from their fifth Dakota Bowl appearance, but it was put to a halt after a very tough, hugely frustrating loss at Kindred on Oct. 30. The Cards had an absolute battle with the Vikings 21-18. The guys played their hardest and came back time and time again but could not pull out the win.
I'm sure the team and everyone involved with the program is looking at several missed opportunities, especially in the first half, when they had the chance for up to four takeaways, gave up two TDs on fourth down plays, tried a fake punt that was inches into turning into a huge play, and they went 0 for 3 on 2-point conversions. Hearing all that, you would think that the Cardinals got blown out, but they were right in the game the whole way with some hard-nosed football. A kickoff return for a touchdown by Kindred in the fourth quarter (we can't recall the last time a team has run one back on the Cards) turned into being the winning points.
Again, it was frustration overload for the Cards and their fans, as they just could not seem to get any luck to turn their way the entire afternoon. And, of course, a lousy weather day of overcast skies and gale force winds turned to sun almost exactly when the final horn sounded. We applaud the team for their effort, not just in this game but for the whole season. While it's not the finish anyone wanted, 9-2 is still a fantastic season of high school football. There are several great memories to look back on, and hopefully everyone will remember those and not how the season ended.
Four Cardinals played their final high school football games -- Tucker Welsh, who caught two touchdowns against Kindred; Zack Rostvet, who, after missing his junior year, had a solid year on both offense and defense; Shaun Goeser, who missed the Kindred game after suffering a concussion the week before versus Oakes but played great all season at defensive end; and Jacob Pollestad, who was one of the Cardinals high energy practice players and did a nice job on defense and special teams.
The Cards lose those four players, but everyone else will be back next season. Guys like Carter Tetrault, Jack Romfo, Gage Goodman, Markus Kingzett, Alex Gellner, Brady Regner, Rayce Worley, Mason Romfo, Cole Welsh and Parker Rime all will return and no doubt be hungry to get back to the promised land. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich JV had a great season this year, too, and they should provide guys to fill spots lost by graduation and needed depth.
It was another great season of Langdon-Edmore-Munich football, and next year should be more of the same. Thanks to everyone involved for some great entertainment and a lot of fun under the Friday Night Lights!
Postseason time is here for girls volleyball; Lady Cards Freije, Thielbar commit to playing in college
While high school football is winding down, North Dakota girls volleyball is just beginning its postseason. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals team will be the second seed in the Region 4 Volleyball Tournament to be held this week, Nov. 8-11, at the Devils Lake Sports Center. The Lady Cards lost a four set war with North Star on Nov. 1 to end up with the number two seed. The Cardinals will be trying for the seventh straight Region 4 crown and another trip to the State B Volleyball Tournament, which will be held in Bismarck this year on Nov. 18-20. It's won't be easy, as North Star has a very good team along with other talented clubs in the region.
On Senior Night for the L-E-M team on Nov. 1, it was learned that two Lady Cards seniors are going to be moving on to play college volleyball. Morgan Freije will sign at Valley City State University and Morgan Thielbar has verbally committed to sign at Lake Region State College with both planning on majoring in the medical field. This continues quite the streak of Lady Cards in collegiate athletics -- Madi Hart, who is a senior captain at UND; Rachel Hill, a senior at Mayville State University; Calyn Crockett, a sophomore at North Dakota School of Science in Wahpeton; and Lexi Olson, a freshman at the University of Jamestown. That's quite the roll call, and let us not forget that while we are on the subject of college sports, former Cardinal Kaitlynn Scherr is about to begin her sophomore year of women's basketball at Dakota College in Bottineau.
If that doesn't say how good girls sports have been in Cavalier County, I'm not sure what will. It's great to see both Morgans from this year's team continuing the tradition, and we wish them both the best of luck.
High School Wrestling practice begins Nov. 8
Let's close up this week by telling you winter sports are beginning to come into view. We talked hockey a couple of weeks back, and now high school wrestling is about to get underway. The Pembina County North wrestling co-op, which includes wrestlers from North Border, Cavalier and Langdon, will get started with their first practice on Nov. 8 and have a new head coach in Mitch Greenwood. He is taking over for Shawn Horgan, who ended a 25-year coaching run last season. And for the first time in North Dakota history, girls wrestling is a sanctioned sport, with several schools across the state fielding full teams. It looks like just a partial team for PCN, but who knows what the future will hold.
"See ya!" next week!
