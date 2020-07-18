Fall Sports are a go for North Dakota
In a story that just broke right before we started writing this column, the North Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors unanimously voted to proceed with all fall sports and activities as scheduled. This means that football, volleyball and cross country will be going on as planned.
In a statement from an NDHSAA press release, former Cavalier County resident, teacher and coach Travis Jordan, who is now superintendent of schools at Beulah and also president of the NDHSAA board of directors, said "The role that sports and activities play in the lives of our youth is extremely important. Our students need connection now more than ever and the decision today grants yet another vehicle for that to occur. It will be extremely important that we continue to monitor the information and guidance from the North Dakota Department of Health and the Governor’s office to ensure we continue to keep the health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, and advisors as a top priority."
We talked to both coaches of the Langdon-Edmore-Munich state champion football and volleyball teams about the decision. Lady Cards coach Rich Olson said, "Glad to hear the announcement from the NDHSAA about proceeding with fall sports and activities. We are all looking forward to the volleyball opportunities ahead this fall. We have a talented and hard working group of girls that are very focused on becoming as good as they can be in 2020." Cardinals football coach Josh Krivarchka added, "It is great the activities association is supporting the startup for fall sports. There is still a lot of work to be done in order to keep everyone safe and healthy. We are excited and hopeful to have this opportunity to play."
As the coach mentioned, there are still a lot of questions that will have to be answered. Will fans be allowed at the games? What happens if there is a COVID-19 outbreak on a team, will they have to forfeit games? Those are two examples, and each school district and school board in the state will decide if they will allow activities to go on, which is another big question. But the bottom line is as long as there is in-person school, activities will be allowed to take place. Guidelines for the fall are expected out late next week from the NDHSAA Return to Competition Committee to answer many of these questions.
Danny Roy to be inducted into the River Cities Speedway Hall of Fame July 24
A big shout out this week goes out to Danny Roy of Langdon, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks in a ceremony on July 24. Danny raced to four titles their in the 70's and early 80's, who over 40 feature wins. Danny and D & B Motors also has been a big part of the Speedway since then, and D & B is also one of the main sponsors for many area racers, including Lance Schill, Brady Pengilly and Ryne Uhrich to name a few, along with several others through the years. We will have a complete story on Danny's trip to the hall in the weeks ahead. From all of us at the Republican and racing fans everywhere, we say congratulations to Danny and thanks for all your support and we hope you enjoy this well deserved honor!
End of the year baseball tournaments coming, some with a limited number of teams
The latter part of July always means end of the year baseball tournaments are here. The Langdon Red Sox 19U Independent League team will play in the District 5 Tournament in Park River July 23-25. Langdon is the top seed in the five team tourney, but it was not for certain at press time if Grafton would be in it, due to 10 of their players (That's right, 10!) testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. They are hoping to get their players healthy but tourney time, but there is for certain some doubt about it happening. The winner of that tournament advances to the state tourney in Minto in August. The 8U North Valley Tournament will be held in Langdon on July 19, with the 10U Tourney in Park River on July 18. The 12U Tournament will also be held in Langdon on July 25. The North Valley Babe Ruth Tournament is now one day only, in Minto on July 23. Nelson County and Park River both pulled out of the tournament for a variety of reasons, making it a three team race between Langdon, Grafton and Minto. The winner of the Babe Ruth district tourney will go to state at Kindred beginning on July 31. Let's hope all of these tournaments get in without any issues.
Miller Lite Tournament coming to the LCC July 25
Let's close this week with a reminder that the Miller Lite Golf Tournament, sponsored by Schwan Wholesale of Devils Lake, will be held on July 25. It's open to men and women aged 21 and over, and will being at 10:00 a.m. There are sign up sheets with still some spots available for 2-person teams at the clubhouse, or you can call 701-256-5938 to get signed up.
"See ya!" next week!
