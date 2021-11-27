Did you say... Over?
Well, it looks like we are going to start and finish this week with what may be the last week of this column. As many of you probably know by now, the Cavalier County Republican has decided to cease operations as of this issue. This is extremely sad and painful news to many, including yours truly. This newspaper has been around as long as North Dakota has been a state, starting in 1889. It has solidly and faithfully brought the news of Cavalier County and beyond to thousands of readers for 132 years (!).
I'm not going to get into why things are shutting down, and I'm not here to place blame on anyone. If this is really it, I just wanted to express some thank yous to many people who helped me do this for some 15-20 years (I'm old now and can't remember exactly when I started). In the beginning, Sharon Lundgren showed me the way in writing and grammar, tips I still use to this day. Dorothy Domres was also there at the start of this column, helping me with whatever is needed. To the proofreaders that I challenged every week to understand what I was trying to say, a big thanks. Amy Frier, Melissa Anderson, Marlo Miller and most recently Dawn Kruk (I bet you didn't know she was the main proofreader for the paper the last several years) - your time making things look coherent are appreciated. A big thanks as well to Dennis "Scoop" Throndset, who arguably had the most popular sports column the paper has ever read, with his "This week in Cavalier County sports history".
The person I need to thank first and last is Lori Peterson, the publisher of the Republican for the past 23 years. Lori, who I affectionately call "Boss Lady", offered me the opportunity to do this, and sports writing and this column became a joy to do and is something I am going to miss terribly. I think I can speak for everything in thanking Lori for her tireless efforts to make sure each week that paper was out on time and filled with fantastic content. I drove her crazy on a weekly basis, but I guess we all lived through it. I also speak for every employee that Lori has ever had in saying we all love you, will miss you like crazy, and wish you best of luck on your new endeavor.
Whew, that was hard to type, but we do have some sports notes to pass along, so let's do it, one last time.
All-State teams beginning to come out
The fall sports season has come to an end with the State Class B Girls Volleyball Tournament. Now, postseason accolades are starting to be announced. Congrats to Morgan Freije and Jalynn Swanson of Langdon-Edmore-Munich on being named to the All-Tournament team and to Morgan on being on the All-State Class B team for the second time. As we said last week, Freije went to the State B Volleyball Tournament for six straight years, seeing action on all six, which is a Class B record that most likely will never be broken, much less tied.
Jack Romfo, Carter Tetrault, and Markus Kingzett have all been named to the Class B 11-Man All-State football team. Jack Romfo made the first team for the second year in a row on the defensive line, and Carter was a second team All-Stater last year and made the first team this year at running back, rushing for 1,151 yards. Markus made the second team. Congrats to all three, and remember all three are juniors, so they will all be back next season.
Winter sports continue to roll out
The last winter high school sport to get underway is boys basketball, and that will get going with practice starting on Nov. 29. Langdon-Edmore-Munich will have a new look, as Tanner Groth takes over the boys program coming up from the junior high ranks. He takes over for Andy Haaven and will be assisted by Tim Polansky. The Cards will have to do their best to replace over 60 points of the scoring, as Simon Romfo, Grant Romfo and Jagger Worley all were lost to graduation. The Cardinals will be extremely athletic, however, and defense should be a huge strength. Also look out for the North Border Eagles boys team this year, as they bring back four of their five starters from last season that took second place in the Region 2 Tournament. Danny Moore is again coaching the Eagles.
While we are on the coaching topic, we are happy to report that Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball coach Rob Scherr is recovering from a serious health scare. He will still most likely be out for the start of the season, so for now Morgan Titus has taken over the program, assisted by many, including pro women's player Fallyn Freije, who is incredibly cool.
The last issue features a Vikings win over Green Bay
We will end everything with something several alert readers pointed out to me. If this is for sure the last column I write, at least I can say it's one where our beloved Minnesota Vikings beat the hated Green Bay Packers the Sunday before this paper went to print. With everything that's gone on this week, that does feel kind of good, I must say. Thanks to all the readers on making this column so much fun to do.
I guess I won't "See ya!" next week, but God Bless you all!!
