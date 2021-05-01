Jake's Take on Sports

A 15-team Langdon track meet goes very smoothly
Let's start this week by giving a HUGE shout out to everyone that helped run one of the biggest track meets ever to be held in Langdon on April 22. It had been a slow start weather-wise to the track and field season, so the first really nice day of the spring found 15 (!) teams entering the Langdon Invitational Track Meet.
It was quite the spectacle seeing so many athletes all over the place and school buses as far as the eye could see. The event and the day were handled very well, and that is due to the many volunteers helping with a variety of events. If we named them here, this column would fill the paper, but they know who they are. The concession stand was so busy, they literally ran out of everything.
Making all this work are Langdon-Edmore-Munich head track coaches Jane Hart and Rich Olson, who have arranged these meets many times, and they both set everything up perfectly.
There is a junior high track meet coming up on May 4, and they are expecting at least 15 teams for that as well. More volunteers are needed that day, and if you can lend a hand, just contact Langdon High School.
And while we are on the subject of track, congratulations to Cardinals Lexi Olson and Heather Okeson on both qualifying for the State Track Meet in the 200-meter run and the discus, respectively.
Unbeaten Cardinals baseball team set for a home game with Park River on May 3
The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals high school baseball team has had a great year, as they are unbeaten through their first 10 games. The team is trying to get to a State High School Baseball Tournament, which would be their first appearance since 2006 when they took second. The first step towards that goal would be to get the top seed in the Region 4 Tournament, and another game to get to that point will be when they host the Park River Area Aggies on May 3. The top seed for the regular season also gets the honor of hosting the Region Tourney, which will be held the last week in May. The State Tournament will be held at Jack Brown Stadium in Jamestown June 3-5.
Langdon to host grade school girls basketball camp May 17-20; run by many former area players
Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals head girls basketball coach Rob Scherr tells us that the Lady Cards program is planning on having a grade school girls camp running May 17-20 at the Langdon Activity Center and Langdon High School. It's for girls in grades 1-6 and is just $40 for all four days.
This camp is unique in the fact that Coach Scherr and Coach Morgan Titus of the Cardinals are camp directors, but they have some great staff members that will be there as well. Leading off is Fallyn Freije, who is a former MVP of the Big Sky Conference in women's basketball, and is currently a profession player in Europe. Also on staff will be former All-State Cardinals player Callie Ronningen, current Dakota State College player Kaitlynn Scherr, and Kaylee Lowery, the Region 4 Senior Athlete of the Year, who recently just got selected to the Lions All-Star Basketball team. Along with those talented athletes will be members of the Lady Cards high school team.
To get your child signed up, contact Coach Titus at the Langdon Elementary School or call or text Coach Scherr at 701-360-0384. It sounds like this will be a camp that will help young girls basketball players for years to come.
Langdon Country Club Men's League at little more than two weeks away
Let's leave you with a reminder that Tuesday Men's Golf League is starting soon at the Langdon Country Club. You still have plenty of time to sign up your 2-Man team if you haven't done so already. To get that done, just call or text Randy Hill at 701-370-1118. Wednesday Women's League will begin the first week of June, and to sign up your 2-woman team, contact Jenny Romfo at 701-370-0098.
"See ya!" next week!
