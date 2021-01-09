Jake's Take on Sports

Springtime in the Tundra?
We can't say enough about how awesome it has been so far this winter. It's been right around the freezing mark of 32 degrees for high temps the first week of January, and the week ahead looks like more of the same. Possibly 40 above on Jan. 13, are you kidding me? And while we probably are going to see some more seasonal temperatures the week after, we certainly will take what we are getting. So, let's enjoy while we can, because as we all say in North Dakota, if you want to see the weather change, just wait 20 minutes.
Cardinals girls and boys basketball teams begin a long string of home games this week; Fan attendance moved up to 50 percent capacity
There have been a lot of road games this season for both the Langdon-Edmore-Munich girls and boys basketball teams, but that will finally change into several home games throughout the rest of the month of January. It starts with the Lady Cards hosting St. John on Jan. 12 and North Star Jan. 15. The Cards boys team will be playing their first home game in just over a month, hosting eighth ranked Rugby on Jan. 16.
These home games coincide perfectly with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum moving all counties in the state back to the yellow status, which, as of this writing, means that the Cardinals will now allow up to 50 percent capacity in the gym for home games. Also, you can just walk up and buy a ticket to see a contest, and there will be concessions back open and available. This is all good news, and other gyms like North Border in Walhalla are following suit. Now this could all change in an instant, but that is the plan for right now.
Hopefully, you can get out and see the Cards in action soon, as the boys are ranked fifth in the state, and the girls are eighth in latest media polls.
Langdon girls hockey looking forward to a three game home stand
Dakota Spirit Arena is, of course, a very busy place this time of year. The Langdon Blades girls hockey team, off to a 2-1 start at press time, are looking forward to three games at home the weekend of Jan. 15-17. After playing in a Bottineau Tournament the weekend of Jan. 8-10, the girls will host Wahpeton at 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 15, Fargo at 7:00 p.m. Jan. 16, then West Fargo the afternoon of Jan. 17 at 12 Noon. Meanwhile the junior boys, after having two home games on Jan. 8 and 10, have just one game on the schedule for the weekend ahead at Grand Forks on Jan. 16. We wish both teams the best of luck in their upcoming contests.
Highway 5 Pool League back in action
We are a little late to the table with this last tidbit of information, but the Highway 5 Pool League has resumed play after taking over a month off due to COVID-19 restrictions. They will be playing on Thursday nights in Langdon and Nekoma. We hope that they have good luck racking things back up and hope that everyone stays healthy.
"See ya!" next week!
