Cardinals baseball adds another state title to the school trophy case
Let's start this week with news that I'm sure you have seen throughout this week's paper. The Langdon-Edmore-Munich won a long sought after state championship in high school baseball, winning the State B Title at Jack Brown Stadium in Jamestown in the tourney that was held June 3-5. For the schools involved in the Cardinals co-op, this is the first hardball title for Langdon, and the third each for both Munich and Edmore. Munich was making their 15th appearance at a state tournament, while it was the third for Edmore and the second for Langdon.
It's great stuff for all three schools, and everyone around the area is taking pride in the fact that they not only won the title, but had three convincing wins to get it done.
Romfo first ever Class B player to be named Senior Athlete of the Year in baseball and football in same school year
There was more good news coming out of the State Baseball Tourney, as Simon Romfo was named Class B Senior Athlete of the Year, and Josh Krivarchka Class B Coach of the Year. For Coach K, it is his fifth state coaching honor, to go with four straight in the Class A 11 Man football ranks.
It's even more special for Simon, because from what we have been told and from we have researched, this is the first time EVER that an athlete has been named outstanding senior athlete of both baseball and football, which he won in the fall, in the same school year. But he will be the first to tell you that he couldn't have done it without all of his coaches and teammates over the years. He also said his twin brother Grant was especially responsible, as they always pushed each other to be at their best.
So not only did the Cardinals get their first title, they also have another first with a player making North Dakota sports history.
Langdon Red American Legion Baseball is underway
Right on the heels of the high school baseball season is the start of American Legion Baseball, and the Langdon Red Sox got their season off to a great start with a 19-1 win at Minto on June 8, as Markus Kingzett threw a one hitter, with Simon Romfo hitting two home runs, and Brady Regner smacking another.
Weather permitting the Red Sox had their home opener on June 11 versus Park River, and are scheduled to play at home against Midway-Minto on June 17. Langdon has three players coming back to the team after a year in college in Jackson Delvo, Brennan Kitchin and Peyton Ullyott, which will strengthen an already strong team.
Tournament season continues at the Langdon Country Club
It's a crazy busy time at the Langdon Country Club. All leagues are in rolling right along, and tournaments are continuing to ramp up. The 26th Annual Cavalier County Memorial Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Tournament is happening on June 12, and there were still opening to 2-person teams, just be at the course to register at 9:00 a.m., with the tee off at 10. Meanwhile the Langdon Area School District Foundation Tournament is coming up on June 19. Contact Chalmer Dettler at 701-256-5431 to sign you 4-person team for that event.
